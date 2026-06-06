Book review of Mattering: The Secret to a Life of Deep Connection and Purpose

Do you feel valued for who you are or merely for what you deliver? When was the last time someone made you feel unmistakably seen? And if your designation disappeared tomorrow, would your sense of worth remain intact?

Jennifer Breheny Wallace’s Mattering: The Secret to a Life of Deep Connection and Purpose opens an uncomfortable but necessary conversation. At first glance, it enters a crowded territory: the modern self-help shelf, already heavy with prescriptions for better living. Yet Wallace’s work deserves a more serious reading. Her central proposition is neither fashionable nor abstract: beneath our obsession with outcomes lies a neglected human constant — the need to feel that we matter.

Surely you would relate to it when she quotes Kurt Vonnegut’s simple statement: “The worst thing that could possibly happen to anybody would be to not be used for anything by anyone.”

She defines ‘mattering’ as the felt experience of being seen, needed and valued for who we are at our core. Drawing on years of reporting on youth mental health, she observes that emotionally healthier young people often carried a durable sense of mattering. It functioned, in effect, as psychological ballast, helping them withstand anxiety and self-doubt.

The more interesting move in the book is her insistence that this need does not recede with age. Adults, however accomplished, continue to hunger for the same assurance. Many high performers, she suggests, live with a quiet but persistent sense of invisibility. Not because their work lacks impact, but because the human feedback loop is weak.

This is where the book speaks directly to contemporary professional life. In systems optimised for output, the experience of being personally valued can become surprisingly thin.Wallace’s research indicates that small moments of recognition — mundane, even forgettable in isolation — carry disproportionate emotional weight.

A colleague who checks in without agenda, someone who remembers a personal detail. These micro-signals, she argues, reinforce the feeling that one’s presence — not just one’s performance — has meaning. It is a reminder that institutional design often overlooks the emotional infrastructure that sustains human effort.

Just as importantly, Wallace’s lens extends to even whose invisibility is social rather than professional — be it the home maker, the retiree no longer depended upon, the caregiver whose emotional labour flows largely one way, the parent whose needs quietly recede to the background. In each case, the erosion of mattering is subtle but consequential.

Architecture of Belonging

One of the book’s most useful contributions is conceptual clarity. Wallace identifies five ingredients that consistently support a stable sense of mattering: recognition, reliance, importance, attunement and what psychologists term ego extension — the mutual investment between people who care about one another’s wellbeing.

The framework is deceptively simple but analytically helpful. Recognition ensures we are appreciated beyond our output. Reliance signals that others trust and depend on us. Importance is conveyed through small acts that show we are remembered. Attunement reflects the experience of being genuinely understood.

Ego extension captures the reciprocal nature of human bonds. Together, these form what might be called the emotional balance sheet of belonging. Equally important is Wallace’s emphasis on equilibrium. Giving continuously without feeling seen eventually produces depletion. Conversely, being valued without meaningful contribution can feel curiously hollow.

Sustainable mattering requires both — agency and acknowledgement. This insight has particular resonance in today’s caregiving economy, where many individuals — young parents, those supporting elderly family members, and increasingly mid-career professionals — experience chronic emotional outflow with insufficient replenishment.

Wallace offers a helpful corrective to the popular metaphor of energy as a finite bank account. Human vitality, she argues, behaves more like a muscle. Under the right relational conditions, acts of support can generate energy rather than merely consume it. The caveat, wisely noted, is context. When reciprocity is structurally limited, as in certain caregiving phases, individuals must consciously build parallel sources of affirmation.

Mattering is a short, highly readable work. Many readers would finish it in a single or two sittings. Yet it does not feel lightweight. The tone remains companionable but never frivolous. Importantly, the book does not pretend to be revolutionary. It does not offer a disruptive theory of human motivation, nor does it provide a managerial playbook. Instead, it performs a quieter service: it restores attention to something modern systems routinely under-measure. As the author says, “mattering is double-edged — powerful when we feel it and destructive when we don’t.”

Identity Vulnerability

Perhaps the most consequential section of the book deals with transitions. Our sense of mattering, Wallace notes, is inherently role-dependent. We matter as leaders, parents, partners, contributors. When roles shift — as they inevitably do — the psychological ground beneath identity can weaken. Retirement, organisational restructuring, children leaving home, or even lateral career moves can provoke the unsettling question: Do I still matter?

Threats to mattering, Wallace argues, are universal and cyclical. Change is not the exception; it is the operating condition of modern life. Recognising this normalises the disorientation many high achievers privately experience but rarely articulate.

The broader social implications are equally striking. Wallace suggests that when the need to matter goes chronically unmet, the consequences surface in troubling ways — withdrawal, incivility, polarisation and various forms of compensatory behaviour. Whether one accepts the full sweep of this claim or not, it is difficult to ignore its contemporary relevance.

For India’s institutional ecosystem — ambitious, competitive and increasingly high-pressure — the book arrives at an interesting moment. Organisations are investing heavily in capability, technology and scale. Far fewer are systematically examining whether their cultures enable people to feel that they count.

The book is also enriched by a wide sweep of anecdotes that traverse different life stages and social contexts.

Wallace has created a pattern in which most readers will recognise some reflection of their own experience.

The author does not promise transformation. She nudges the readers to reflect. The book behaves less like a manual and more like a thoughtful companion — one that lets the reader to examine the relational texture of their own life. That is precisely why it lingers.

Mattering ultimately makes a quietly powerful point: people rarely exhaust themselves solely through effort. The deeper fatigue emerges when effort is divorced from significance. The important feeling of mattering determines whether the people inside those systems stay human, or slowly begin to disengage.

Srinath Sridharan is an author, corporate adviser & independent director on corporate boards

Disclaimer: The views expressed are the author’s own and do not reflect the official policy or position of Financial Express.

Book review of Mattering: The Secret to a Life of Deep Connection and Purpose

Jennifer Breheny Wallace

William Collins

Pp 272, Rs 599