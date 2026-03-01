The world of fashion often seems like a space for people with massive funding and expensive degrees, but some of the most successful companies start in much smaller ways. In the early 1990s, the Indian clothing market was split between very expensive bridal wear and cheap, unbranded clothes. There was almost nothing available for women who wanted to look professional and stylish without wearing something uncomfortable or overly decorated.

Anita Dongre saw this gap and came up with a vision that was actually rejected by every major shop in Mumbai. The owners told her that her cotton dresses were too simple and that customers only wanted clothes with heavy embroidery. She decided to ignore that advice and opened her own retail space to prove that comfort could be a successful business model.

From two sewing machines to a national brand

The business had a very humble start in 1995 with only two sewing machines placed on a balcony. She worked with her sister, Meena Sehra, to create western-style designs that focused on a good fit rather than lots of extra beads or sequins. This small setup was the start of the House of Anita Dongre, which has grown into a company valued at around Rs 1,400 crore today according to reports from DNA India.

According to a report by Mint, a major change happened in 1999 when she opened AND, her first western-wear brand, in a Mumbai mall. She then launched Global Desi in 2007, which offered colourful and affordable ethnic wear for younger women. By creating different brands for different needs, she built a large retail network that eventually attracted global investors like General Atlantic. This funding helped the company expand to over 250 exclusive stores across many cities.

The Kate Middleton Effect

She eventually moved into high-end fashion after finding success with her affordable lines. Her bridal collection became popular for using traditional craft techniques like Gota Patti while still being practical. She even became well known for adding pockets to heavy wedding outfits so that women could actually carry their phones or essentials. This focus on what women actually need helped her gain a following among famous people around the world.

Her brand reached a much wider audience in 2016 when Kate Middleton wore one of her dresses during a trip to India. This event caused her website to crash and made her a household name in other countries. Since that time, her clothes have been worn by stars like Beyoncé and Priyanka Chopra. By 2026, she has opened 13 stores outside of India, including a major shop in Beverly Hills and others in New York and Dubai, as reported by Vogue Business.

Financial success and sustainable production

Her personal success has grown alongside the company, with her net worth now estimated at approximately $10 million (Rs 91 crore approximately) according to Forbes; She is also India’s wealthiest female designer. This financial strength has allowed her to change the company’s focus toward ethical manufacturing and protecting the environment.

The designer launched a label called Grassroot in 2015 that works directly with people in rural areas to make handmade clothes. This project helps keep traditional skills like hand-weaving alive while giving a steady income to thousands of women in villages.

Recent reports from The Economic Times mention her Rewild project, which helps protect wildlife and nature through fashion. The Anita Dongre Foundation now runs several tailoring units that let women work from their own homes in their villages. This business started on a balcony with two machines and ended up as a global company that shows how fashion can create jobs and help communities.