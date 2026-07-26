The Trump administration’s immigration overhaul is beginning to take shape. One major change affecting international students has already been finalised. The new rule is set to take effect on September 15. Most F-1 students will no longer be admitted under the decades-old “Duration of Status” (D/S) system. Instead, they will generally receive a fixed stay of up to four years and may have to seek extensions if their course continues beyond that period.

At the same time, five other immigration proposals that could affect Indian professionals, students and families remain under discussion. These include stricter H-1B visa rules, higher salary requirements for employers hiring H-1B workers, changes that could make the already lengthy green card process more difficult, restrictions on H-4 work permits for eligible spouses of H-1B holders, and possible reforms to Optional Practical Training (OPT), which many Indian students use to gain work experience after graduating from US universities.

Immigration lawyers who spoke to Financial Express Digital said the proposals deserve close attention, but many are still subject to rulemaking or legal challenges.

“Neither panic nor complacency is appropriate,” immigration attorney Mithi Jaiswal told Financial Express Digital. “Most proposals are not immediately changing existing immigration status. The prudent approach is to remain informed, prepare documentation early and monitor regulatory developments rather than make rushed decisions based on speculation,” she added.

Could H-1B workers face tougher rules?

One of the biggest concerns for Indian professionals is the proposal to tighten H-1B eligibility rules and increase wage requirements. Jaiswal said there would be “no immediate impact” on professionals already working on valid H-1B visas. However, future extensions, transfers and fresh petitions could become more demanding if the proposals are implemented.

“Future extensions, transfers, or new filings could become more demanding if higher wage thresholds or stricter specialty occupation standards are implemented,” she told Financial Express Digital, adding that employers may have to demonstrate greater compliance.

US immigration attorney Kevin J Andrews said Indians should distinguish between proposals and measures that are already in force. “The Labor Department opened over 200 investigations into H-1B employers since 2025,” Andrews told Financial Express Digital, referring to an enforcement drive already underway. However, he said that another proposal to tighten H-1B cap exemptions and third-party placements “has not been published yet.”

Andrews said two parallel developments are unfolding. While enforcement is already underway through investigations into H-1B employers, another proposed rule expected later this year could tighten H-1B cap exemptions, increase scrutiny of employers with past violations and strengthen oversight of third-party placements.

“What is clear is the direction,” he said. “Both the current enforcement push and the coming rule are aimed at the model where a company holds the H-1B petition but places the worker at a different client’s site,” Andrews told Financial Express Digital.

Will employers rethink H-1B hiring because of higher costs?

The US administration is also considering extending visa surcharges to H-1B extensions and amendments, potentially increasing costs for employers that depend heavily on foreign workers.

According to immigration attorney Sai Srinivas Reddy Bhumireddy, this could particularly affect Indian IT services firms. “The proposed change would extend these surcharges to include every extension and amendment,” Bhumireddy told Financial Express Digital. “This could largely affect IT companies through the compounding effect of surcharges, resulting in significantly reduced profitability and substantially increased immigration expenditure,” he said.

ALSO READ Five Trump administration’s immigration proposals still facing legal challenges

Jaiswal added that while higher filing costs could reduce large-scale hiring by some consulting firms, companies recruiting highly specialised professionals are likely to continue sponsorship because those skills remain difficult to replace.

Could green card waits become even longer?

Indian professionals already face decades-long waits for employment-based green cards, and experts say new procedural changes could make that process even slower. Andrews told Financial Express Digital that the situation has already become more difficult for many Indians.

“The EB-2 category for India is unavailable. Zero visas are being issued to Indian EB-2 applicants until the next fiscal year opens,” he said, adding that even the traditionally faster EB-1 category has retrogressed. He warned that proposed changes to the PERM labour certification process could make it harder for applicants to even enter the employment-based green card queue.

Jaiswal also warned that increased scrutiny and additional procedural requirements could extend practical waiting times, even though the backlog itself is driven mainly by per-country limits set in law.

What could happen to H-4 work permits and OPT?

Another closely watched proposal concerns H-4 Employment Authorization Documents (EADs), which allow certain spouses of H-1B workers to work in the US. Thousands of Indian spouses rely on H-4 EADs to continue their careers while waiting for employment-based green cards.

“Any attempt to significantly restrict H-4 employment authorization would have major consequences for thousands of Indian families,” Jaiswal told Financial Express Digital, though she added such changes would likely face legal challenges.

Bhumireddy said that removing the current automatic extension for H-4 EAD renewals could force many spouses to stop working while waiting for approvals.

ALSO READ Green card holders get good news: August visa bulletin delivers biggest jump for Indian families

On OPT, Jaiswal said no major restrictions have been implemented yet. “OPT and STEM OPT remain among the most important pathways from US education to skilled employment,” she said, advising students to continue planning under existing rules while monitoring future developments.

Bhumireddy described the change away from the Duration of Status system as one of the most alarming developments for Indian students. He said replacing it with a fixed four-year stay could require students to file formal extension applications, pay additional fees and face fresh government scrutiny if their courses extend beyond four years.

What should Indians do now?

Despite the uncertainty, all three immigration lawyers urged Indians to stay compliant, remain informed and avoid reacting emotionally to every announcement. Jaiswal urged professionals to keep immigration filings, employment records, passports and travel documents updated and to avoid delaying green card applications if eligible.

Bhumireddy also urged H-1B holders to remain “proactive, informed and impeccably compliant” by filing address changes on time, applying early for visa extensions and consulting experienced immigration lawyers before making major decisions.

Andrews said many of the measures making headlines today exist only on the federal regulatory agenda and have not yet become enforceable rules. “Don’t make major life decisions based on a headline or a comment from a government spokesperson,” he told Financial Express Digital. Instead, he urged Indians to “prepare, not panic, and do not confuse volume of news with certainty of outcome.”