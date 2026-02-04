Bill Gates in Epstein Files: Bill Gates, the Microsoft headliner, was named several times in the Epstein Files. From photographs to emails, his name was among the most prominent figures mentioned in context to the late sex offender Jeffrey Epstein. Finally opening up after months, Melinda Gates, his ex-wife, broke her silence on the matter. The numerous mentions made her ‘unbelievably sad’ for the alleged victims who shared their accounts.

The philanthropist, speaking at NPR’s Wild Card, was referring to the revelations made in the newly released documents from the Department of Justice. She overtly mentioned how the questions directed to her needed to be answered by those involved, including her ex-husband. This came after several reports claimed that Gates was involved in an extramarital relationship and attended ‘wild parties’ with Epstein himself. However, Bill Gates categorically declined the accusations, calling them ‘absurd’.

What did Melinda Gates say?

Melinda Gates opened up about her separation from the tech giant and how it helped her be in a ‘beautiful place in life’. She expressed, “I think we are having a reckoning as a society. No girl should ever be put in the situation that they were put in by Epstein, and whatever was going on with all of the various people around him.”

Visibly disturbed by the contents of the Epstein Files and reports digging deeper into her relationship with Bill Gates, she shared, “It’s heartbreaking. I remember being those ages; those girls were my daughters being those ages. For me, it’s personally hard whenever those details come up.” She added further, “It brings back memories of some very, very painful times in my marriage, but I have moved on from that.” With a sigh and a laugh, she continued, “I purposely pushed it away, and I moved on.” She expressed that she was in a much better, ‘unexpectedly beautiful’ place in her life at the moment.

“Whatever questions remain there, I can’t even begin to know all of it, those questions are for those people and even for my ex-husband – they need to answer to those things, not me,” Melinda expressed. In fact, she even shared the relief and happiness of being “away from all that muck.”

This came after new allegations suggest that Jeffrey Epstein had written an email claiming that Bill Gates had contracted a sexually transmitted disease from a ‘Russian girl’. He had reportedly, as mentioned in Epstein’s emails, planned to give Melinda some antibiotics to stop her from realising she had contracted something. However, these claims were denied by spokespersons of the Microsoft leader. They were called ‘absurd’, ‘completely false,’ and denied an ongoing relationship between Gates and Epstein. They pointed out how the email was an attempt made by the convicted paedophile to defame Gates.

Melinda Gates on the Epstein Files

While these crimes still remain centred around women and the intense perversion of society, Melinda Gates shared that she felt unbelievably sad about the matter. She questioned, ‘How did that happen to those girls?’. “I feel sad. I left my marriage, had to leave my marriage. I wanted to leave the marriage, so it’s just sad,” she shared with a sigh of relief that she was able to move on in life.

She demanded justice for the alleged victims who opened up about their accounts via social media or to the concerned officials. With their separation, she no longer felt the need to justify or respond to someone else’s actions. She held Bill Gates and all those involved accountable for their alleged actions, as revealed in the Epstein Files.