Shahid Kapoor’s latest release, O’Romeo, has completed its crucial opening weekend with a performance that highlights both the film’s potential and the challenges of a competitive release window.

Directed by Vishal Bhardwaj and co-starring Triptii Dimri, the romantic action-thriller has successfully crossed the Rs 30 crore mark in India, making it a significant post-pandemic milestone for Kapoor.

Box Office performance on Day 3

According to the latest data from Sacnilk, O’Romeo has shown a steady upward trend followed by a slight Sunday dip. The film opened on Friday, February 13, with a net collection of Rs 8.50 crore. On its second day, it saw a massive 48.8% surge, bringing in Rs 12.65 crore as audiences flocked to theaters for Valentine’s Day.

However, on Day 3, the film earned Rs 9.00 crore – a 28.8% fall from its Saturday peak. This fall is widely attributed to the high-stakes India vs. Pakistan T20 World Cup match, which saw many fans stay home during the evening and night shows.

As of its first three days, the total India Net collection stands at Rs 30.15 crore. On a global scale, Sacnilk reports that the film has a Worldwide Gross of Rs 40.60 crore. Though these numbers are lower than Shahid’s blockbuster Kabir Singh – which remains his highest opener – they successfully outperform his other recent hits like Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya and Deva, making O’Romeo a solid weekend performer.

Theatre occupancy across India

The theatrical response to O’Romeo on its first Sunday was quite varied throughout the day. Things started off fairly quiet with a morning occupancy of 8.7%, but the film saw a nice boost in the afternoon as occupancy hit 25%. However, this momentum didn’t quite carry through the rest of the day, as the evening shows dipped slightly to 23.4%.

Usually, with a film like this a big jump is expected in the night-time turnout on a Sunday, but that didn’t really happen here. A big reason for this was likely the India vs. Pakistan cricket match, which seems to have kept a lot of people at home rather than at the theaters.

Across the country, the film was screened in about 4,629 shows, and the performance really depended on the region. Mumbai remained a strong market for the movie, holding a 21.3% occupancy across 780 shows. The Delhi-NCR area actually had the most screenings with 1,171 shows, though the occupancy there was a bit lower at 18.3%. In places like Bengaluru and Ahmedabad, interest was more consistent, with both cities maintaining a steady 21.5% occupancy across 263 and 616 shows, respectively.

Interestingly, some of the best results came from unexpected places. Jaipur saw a healthy 25.5% occupancy from 165 shows, while Chennai recorded the highest peak in the country at 26.8%, even though it only had 64 shows. Now that the weekend is over, the big question for the industry is how the film will hold up on its first Monday. Without the holiday weekend to help, everyone is waiting to see if it can keep attracting audiences during the regular work week.