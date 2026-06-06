The most talked-about wedding of the decade is almost here. Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce, who announced their engagement in August 2025, are reportedly set to tie the knot on July 3 in New York City — and the venue is nothing short of iconic.

According to TMZ, the couple will exchange vows in front of more than 1,000 guests inside Madison Square Garden. From elaborate secrecy tactics to an A-list guest list bound by NDAs, here is everything we know about the upcoming nuptials.

From Rhode Island to the heart of Manhattan

The road to the wedding venue was anything but straightforward. For months, speculation pointed to a more pastoral setting. Page Six had earlier reported that the couple was planning to tie the knot on June 13 at Ocean House, a resort in Watch Hill, Rhode Island — and that Swift had reportedly paid a substantial sum to another bride who had already booked the venue on that date.

However, those plans appear to have shifted significantly. According to TMZ, earlier rumours about a Rhode Island venue were effectively debunked — including speculation about either the Ocean House resort or Swift’s own oceanfront estate in Watch Hill — after law enforcement sources in Westerly told the outlet they had heard nothing about such plans.

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are set to get married on July 3 at the Madison Square Garden Arena. (Image: Reuters)

The pivot to New York was a surprise to many insiders. A source told TMZ that the couple will marry on July 3 in the “middle of Manhattan,” with the exact venue still unspecified at first.

It did not take long for more details to emerge. Page Six subsequently reported that the ceremony is expected to take place at Madison Square Garden, with a source telling the outlet, “Everyone’s been sworn to secrecy.”

The New York City Police Department was not entirely tight-lipped, however: NYPD Commissioner Jessica Tisch had appeared to let the cat out of the bag earlier, mentioning a potential “Taylor Swift wedding” as an event that would require significant security presence in July before trying to walk the comment back as a joke.

Why MSG makes sense

For Swift, Madison Square Garden is far more than just a concert hall. The 14-time Grammy Award-winner has performed at the arena on eight separate occasions throughout her career. Choosing it as her wedding venue would be a deeply personal statement — transforming the space where she has stood before tens of thousands of fans into the backdrop for the most intimate moment of her life.

Taylor and Travis were engaged on August 26, 2025. (Image; Taylor Swift/Instagram)

There is also a practical logic to the choice. As TMZ noted, MSG has no windows from which photographers could shoot pictures of the event, and the venue also has underground parking, allowing guests to arrive and depart without crowds converging on them. For a couple that has fought hard to maintain some measure of privacy, those features are hardly incidental.

Between 1,100 and 1,200 guests are expected to attend on July 3, per TMZ, and the couple has communicated with invitees by text rather than sending physical invitations. Security plans involve the NYPD as well as private firms, and streets around MSG are expected to be closed off for the occasion. The Garden itself will be decorated with a backdrop befitting the scale of the event.

The guest list, the secrecy, and the ceremony details

The secrecy surrounding the wedding has reportedly been modelled after one of Swift’s closest friends. A source told Page Six that Swift drew direct inspiration from Ed Sheeran’s notoriously private 2018 nuptials, with the insider noting: “To this day no one knows exactly who attended Ed Sheeran’s wedding, and that’s the model for this one. Total secrecy.”

Guests who have RSVPed are said to have signed NDAs. Talk show host Graham Norton confirmed as much, telling Maria McErlane on her podcast that he had been invited but had signed documents preventing him from sharing any details. “I can say nothing,” Norton said. “I’ve signed so many NDAs.”

As for the guest list itself, several high-profile names have emerged. According to Page Six, actress Zoë Kravitz is “absolutely coming,” and Ed Sheeran and his wife Cherry Seaborn are also on the list.

While several of Swift’s friends are set to attend the wedding, Blake Lively and husband Ryan Reynolds did not make the invite list. (Image: Taylor Swift/Instagram)

The Haim sisters — Alana, Danielle, and Este — have also reportedly received invitations. Supermodel Gigi Hadid is said to have been invited and is rumoured to be one of Swift’s bridesmaids. Actress Suki Waterhouse confirmed her invitation in a May 2026 interview with Variety, saying she was “gonna go to Taylor’s wedding” and expected it to be “amazing.”

TMZ has also confirmed that singer Benson Boone and model Karlie Kloss — a former close friend of Swift’s with whom she had a well-publicised falling out — are both on the list, the latter widely seen as a reconciliation of sorts.

Not everyone from Swift’s past inner circle made the cut, however. Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds are reportedly not invited. An insider told Naughty But Nice that Swift “wants a drama-free day and she no longer trusts Blake or Ryan,” a reference to the fallout stemming from the Justin Baldoni lawsuit. Actor Miles Teller and his wife Keleigh Sperry are also said to have been left off the list.

On the ceremony itself, an insider told AOL that the wedding is expected to follow a more traditional style, with Swift’s father walking her down the aisle and classic touches such as a father-daughter dance and a mother-son dance.

Sources have also indicated that Jason Kelce is expected to serve as best man — though Jason himself hedged slightly when he told a podcast in 2025 that he was “hoping” for the role — while Patrick Mahomes, childhood friend Aric Jones, and barber pal Pat Regan are reported to be among the groomsmen. Behind the scenes, reports indicate that several private jets will be involved, alongside villa rentals and a large team of private staff to cater for guests.

Swift herself offered a rare glimpse into her feelings about the planning process. “I’m so excited about it,” she reportedly told British talk show host Graham Norton. “I know it’s gonna be fun to plan.”

Neither Swift nor Kelce’s representatives have publicly confirmed the venue or any specific wedding details, and both have kept conspicuously quiet. With July 3 fast approaching, the world’s most closely watched love story is heading toward its next chapter — and all signs point to Madison Square Garden as the stage.