Jobs that will be in demand in 2021

There are many career opportunities out there that are bound to remain relevant in 2021. Here is a peek into the jobs that will be in demand in India.

Full stack developers: They are responsible for overall web development, maintenance and functioning. Their skillset to handle both front-end and back-end aspects of a job makes them a highly valuable asset. If coding is your passion and you have knowledge of Java, CSS, Python, Ruby on Rails, etc, then one can expect good offers from top organisations.

Artificial intelligence (AI): There is a shortfall of AI professionals in India; there are around 2,500 vacant AI positions and this number is bound to increase. AI professionals are responsible for enabling machines to have AI. Their role is to understand and create AI algorithms, programming and more.

Data scientist: Reports state that 16% of the analytics revenues are attributed to advanced analytics, predictive modelling and data science, up from 11% in 2018. This highlights the growing maturity of the Indian data science domain. For this job, you need to have a strong hold in statistics, mathematics, working with visualisation tools like Power BI, Tableau and experience in scripting languages like SQL, Python and R.

Digital marketers: If your skill sets include creative thinking and if you find brand-building intriguing, marketing is the place for you. Digital marketing is in high demand and this job has many facets that one can learn and grow in. An MBA or a digital marketing course from e-learning platform can help you thrive in this industry.

Job outlook in 2021

The IT sector is set to pick up in 2021, and special worth being placed on new-age digital skills whose demand has seen a surge as firms have switched to digital transformation initiatives. As the demand for digital skills increases, working professionals are focused towards upskilling themselves. The year 2021 will see more opportunities and prospects for professionals with analytics skills, programming skills and marketing skills. As 2021 has started, we hope to see an upwards trend line when it comes to employment rate.

The author is co-founder & CEO, Board Infinity, a career exploration platform