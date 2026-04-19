In a move that aims to overhaul the educational landscape of eastern India, Pravaha, Bihar’s first globally-benchmarked multidisciplinary university, has announced its roadmap for development. Aiming to bridge the gap between the state’s historical intellectual legacy and modern institutional infrastructure, Pravaha is positioning itself as a beacon of high-growth professional training.

Pravaha Fellowship

Shreyasi Singh, the founding managing partner of Jetri – a strategic implementation firm involved in the execution of the project – said that the university will start with the Pravaha Fellowship. “It’s a one-year post-graduate programme, and will have a curriculum integrating high-demand sectors including tech, AI & data, business & leadership, design, and entrepreneurship,” she said.

18-Month Timeline

According to the project’s timeline, Phase 1 of campus construction commenced this month (April 2026), and the institution has laid out an aggressive schedule to ensure operational readiness within the next 18 months:

August 2026: Fellowship admissions to begin.

March 2027: Industry partners will be officially onboarded.

June 2027: The Phase 1 campus is expected to be ready for students.

August 2027: The inaugural cohort of 50 fellows will begin their journey.

Singh said that Pravaha promises a transformative impact on its graduates. “Fellows are expected to enter the workforce with a starting salary of more than Rs 10 lakh, moving into high-visibility roles within consulting, startups, and the technology sector,” she said. “The programme emphasises a blend of tool fluency and contextual and emotional intelligence, ensuring that graduates possess both the technical skills and the soft skills required for modern leadership.”

Jetri is overseeing everything from academic design and market positioning to institutional strategy. As Pravaha moves towards its 2027 launch, it is inviting stakeholders – including potential sponsors, faculty, and industry partners – to participate in building what it calls a “strong current that will reshape Bihar’s education landscape.”