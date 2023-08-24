IBPS RRB PO results 2023 declared on ibps.in, here’s steps to check Officer Scale 1 results

Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) on Wednesday (August 23) announced IBPS RRB PO results 2023 on its official website. Candidates who have appeared for the Officer Scale I preliminary examination can now check their scorecard on the official site of IBPS – ibps.in.

Candidates must note that the IBPS RRB PO results will just be available on the official site of IBPS for seven days – from August 23 to August 30, 2023.

IBPS RRB PO results 2023: Steps to check result

Visit the official site – ibps.in

On the homepage, click on IBPS RRB Result 2023 for the Officer Scale 1 link

In the new tab enter your login details

Click on submit

Your result will be displayed on the screen

Check the result and download the page for future need

IBPS RRB PO Exams 2023

The IBPS RRB PO examination was conducted in online mode earlier this month. According to RRB, applicants who qualify for the IBPS RRB PO prelims test will be required to sit in the mains exams that will be held next.

It may be noted that the main examination will be conducted in September 2023 at various exam centres across the nation. This will be followed by an interview round and only those applicants who qualify for the main examination will be called. The interviews will be conducted in October/November, 2023.

For more related details related to IBPS RRB PO exams and results the candidates are advised to check the official site of IBPS.