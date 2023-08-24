scorecardresearch
Follow Us
Must Read
Pause slide

IBPS RRB PO results 2023 declared on ibps.in, here’s steps to check Officer Scale 1 results

Candidates must note that the IBPS RRB PO results will be available on the official site of IBPS from August 23 to August 30, 2023. 

Written by FE Online
jobs (1)
The IBPS RRB PO examination was conducted in online mode earlier this month. (File Photo)

Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) on Wednesday (August 23) announced IBPS RRB PO results 2023 on its official website. Candidates who have appeared for the Officer Scale I preliminary examination can now check their scorecard on the official site of IBPS – ibps.in.

Candidates must note that the IBPS RRB PO results will just be available on the official site of IBPS for seven days – from August 23 to August 30, 2023. 

Also Read

IBPS RRB PO results 2023: Steps to check result

  • Visit the official site – ibps.in
  • On the homepage, click on IBPS RRB Result 2023 for the Officer Scale 1 link 
  • In the new tab enter your login details 
  • Click on submit
  • Your result will be displayed on the screen
  • Check the result and download the page for future need
Also Read

IBPS RRB PO Exams 2023

The IBPS RRB PO examination was conducted in online mode earlier this month. According to RRB, applicants who qualify for the IBPS RRB PO prelims test will be required to sit in the mains exams that will be held next. 

Also Read

It may be noted that the main examination will be conducted in September 2023 at various exam centres across the nation. This will be followed by an interview round and only those applicants who qualify for the main examination will be called. The interviews will be conducted in October/November, 2023.

For more related details related to IBPS RRB PO exams and results the candidates are advised to check the official site of IBPS.

More Stories on
Jobs and Education

Get live Share Market updates and latest India News and business news on Financial Express. Download Financial Express App for latest business news.

First published on: 24-08-2023 at 13:11 IST

Stock Market Stats

Market Stats
Top Gainers
Top Losers
Indices Performance
Gold Rate Today
Silver Rate Today
Petrol Rate Today
Diesel Rate Today

Related News

Photo Gallery

Latest News

Trending Topics

Assembly elections 2023
World cup 2023
narendra modi
aadhaar card
nifty 50
Nifty bank
hdfc bank share price
Chandrayaan 3 Live

Today’s Most Popular Stories ×
WEB STORIESNIFTY 50STOCK MARKET STATS