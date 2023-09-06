Delhi government closes schools from September 7-10 for G20 Summit; requires education department presence.

Due to the upcoming G20 summit, the Delhi government has issued a directive to close all schools from September 7-10. However, they have also instructed Education Department employees to be present in the city during this period, in case their assistance is required for the event. The G20 Leaders Summit is scheduled to take place on September 9-10 at the newly constructed international convention and exhibition centre, known as Bharat Mandapam, situated at Pragati Maidan, according to an official statement.

In an official circular, the government announced, “There will be a public holiday in Delhi-NCR from September 8-10 in observance of the G20 Summit, and prior to that, September 7 is a gazetted holiday for Janmashtami.” The circular further explained, “Considering the scale of the event and the potential need for additional manpower, it has been decided that all Education Department staff members should remain within the city during this time.”

Additionally, the circular emphasised that all employees must be accessible via phone and that no outstation leaves will be granted during this period, as their services may be needed at any given moment, as per the statement.

“Accordingly, all Officers/Officials of this Directorate are hereby directed to take note of the above direction and ensure their presence within the National Capital Territory of Delhi during the G20 Summit,” it said.

The summit is expected to see the participation of more than 30 heads of state, high-ranking officials from the European Union, invited guest countries and 14 leaders from various international organisations, the statement mentioned.

