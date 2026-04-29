BSE Telangana SSC Result 2026 @ bse.telangana.gov.in: The Telangana Board of Secondary Education is all set to announce the TS SSC (Class 10) Result 2026 today, April 29, at 2 pm, bringing relief and excitement for nearly 5 lakh students across the state. The results will be officially released by K. Keshava Rao, advisor to the Government of Telangana, and will be available online for students to check using their hall ticket number on the official websites.

Alternatively, students can also check their Telangana SSC result on the Indian Express portal here.

Students are strongly advised to keep their hall ticket number and login credentials ready in advance to avoid any last-minute delays while checking their results. Due to heavy traffic immediately after the announcement, the official websites of the Board of Secondary Education Telangana may respond slowly or temporarily lag. In such cases, students should remain patient, avoid multiple rapid clicks, and try refreshing the page after short intervals to successfully access and download their provisional marks memo.

TS SSC Class 10 Result 2026: How to check scorecards online

Students are advised to carefully follow the step-by-step instructions provided above to check and download their TS SSC 2026 scorecard online without any errors:

-Visit the official website of the Board of Secondary Education Telangana –bse.telangana.gov.in

-Click on the link that says “SSC Public Examination March 2026 Results”

-Enter your hall ticket number and required login details

-Click on the submit button

-Your TS SSC 2026 result will appear on the screen

-Check your subject-wise marks, grades, and result status carefully

-Download the provisional marks memo PDF

-Take a printout for future reference until the original marksheet is issued by your school

TS SSC Class 10 Result 2026: How to check scorecard on official website

Students can check their Telangana Class 10 (SSC) Result 2026 on the official website:

–bse.telangana.gov.in (official website)

–results.bse.telangana.gov.in

–results.cgg.gov.in

Students are advised to use the main official website first and keep their hall ticket number ready to access the scorecard quickly.

TS SSC Class 10 Result 2026: What is passing criteria

As per the guidelines of the Board of Secondary Education Telangana, students must secure a minimum of 35% marks in each subject to pass the TS SSC (Class 10) examinations. This means candidates need at least 35 marks out of 100 in every paper, including both theory and internal or practical components where applicable.

Students who fail to achieve the minimum required marks in one or more subjects will be considered unsuccessful in those subjects and may have to appear for supplementary (compartment) examinations conducted after the result declaration.