MBOSE SSLC Result 2026 Today: The Meghalaya Board of School Education (MBOSE) has announced that the Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) Class 10th examination 2026 results will be declared on April 7, at 11 AM (today). In an official notification issued from its Tura headquarters, the board clarified that the results will be made available only in online mode.

No physical display of scorecards will be arranged at MBOSE offices in Tura or Shillong. TR Laloo, Director of Accreditation and Controller of Examinations, confirmed that students will be able to access their MBOSE SSLC Result 2026 exclusively through the board’s official online platforms. Candidates can check and download their results from the following websites: www.mbose.in, www.mboseresults.in, and www.megresults.nic.in.

Alternatively, students can also check the Meghalaya Board (MBOSE) SSLC class 10th result on the Indian Express Portal here.

To check their Meghalaya Board SSLC Result 2026, students need to enter their roll number and security code on the result page.

MBOSE class 10 result: How to check scorecards online

Students should carefully verify all details of their results and keep a printed copy for future admission and official use.

-Go to the official websites – mbose.in or megresults.nic.in

-Find and click on the SSLC Result 2026 link on the homepage

-Enter your roll number and the security code shown on the screen

-Click on Submit

-Your result will be displayed on the screen

-Download it or take a printout for future reference

ALSO READ Assam Board Class 10th Result 2026: List of official websites to check scorecards

MBOSE SSLC Result 2026: Passing marks and grading system

To pass the Meghalaya SSLC exam, students need to score at least 33% marks in each subject and overall. The Meghalaya Board of School Education uses a grading system where marks are converted into grades to show a student’s performance.

These grades are given based on mark ranges, making it easier for students to understand their results instead of focusing only on exact marks.

MBOSE SSLC result 2026: What to do after result declaration

After checking the result, students should go through their marks carefully and download a copy for future use. If they are happy with their scores, they can choose a stream in Class 11 Science, Commerce, or Arts based on their interest and career plans.

If they are not satisfied with their marks, they can apply for re-evaluation or re-checking. Students who fail in one or more subjects can appear for supplementary exams.

It is important to stay calm, talk to parents or teachers, and decide the next step wisely.