Gujarat completes 67% of 335 Smart City projects worth Rs 13,496 crore

Gujarat has completed 67% of its 335 Smart City projects, according to data tabled in Lok Sabha. Projects worth Rs 13,496 crore are under various stages of implementation in the state.

Surat, diamond polishing and textiles hub, has completed the maximum number of projects. Gandhinagar, the state capital, has completed the least number of projects so far, according to the data accompanying a written reply by the Union Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs to a question by BJP MPs Rajesh Chudasama and CR Paatil in Lok Sabha.

Gandhinagar, Ahmedabad, Surat, Rajkot, Vadodara, and Dahod were among 100 cities selected between January 2016 to June 2018 to be developed as smart cities.

Of Gujarat’s 335 Smart City projects, Surat’s 82 projects are worth Rs 3,106 crore, followed by Rajkot (72 projects worth Rs 3,248 crore) and Ahmedabad (with 68 projects worth Rs 3,268 crore). Dahod has the least number of projects with 37 worth Rs 1,004 crore.

The state has completed 226 Smart City projects worth Rs 6,297 crore. Surat has completed 70 projects worth Rs 2,054 crore, while Ahmedabad has finished 57 projects worth Rs 2,056.

Gandhinagar’s 11 completed projects are worth Rs 237 crore. The state capital’s figures are even lower than Dahod, a predominantly tribal city where 22 projects worth Rs 435 crore have been completed.

Another 104 projects worth Rs 6,032 crore are on “work order stage” in these six cities, with Rajkot having the maximum number of such projects at 45 (worth Rs 1,748 crore). Five projects worth Rs 1,167 crore are at the tender stage.

The Centre began releasing funds to Gujarat under its Smart Cities Mission in 2015-16. Till the 2022-23 fiscal, the Union government has released Rs 2,139 crore for Gujarat with the maximum Rs 498 crore going to Surat, followed by Rs 416 crore for Ahmedabad, and Rs 343 crore for Gandhinagar. The other three cities have received Rs 294 crore each from the central funds.

The Centre has said it did not receive any proposal Gujarat for inclusion of more city corporations under the mission. Gujarat has eight corporations with Bhavnagar, Jamnagar, and Junagadh not figuring in the list of smart cities.