World-class travel experience between Patna-Delhi! Indian Railways starts to run Rajdhani with upgraded Tejas rake

To offer enhanced comfort and best in-class travel experience to passengers, Indian Railways has started running the Patna-New Delhi Rajdhani Express train with upgraded Tejas rake. The Tejas rake with bright golden hued coaches and enhanced smart features, introduced to run One of the Indian Railways’ most prestigious and premium trains, Train Number 02309/10 Rajendra Nagar (Patna)-New Delhi Rajdhani Express of East Central Railways, made its maiden run from Wednesday (1 September 2021). The existing rakes of the Rajdhani Express Special have been replaced with brand new Tejas type sleeper coaches, which boast various special smart features. The aim of smart coaches is to offer world-class facilities to travelling passengers with the help of intelligent sensor-based systems.

According to the Railway Ministry, the upgraded rake has been equipped with PICCU (Passenger Information & Coach Computing Unit) provided with the connectivity of GSM network, which reports to remote server. The PICCU installed in the upgraded Tejas rake of Rajdhani Special will record the data of WSP, Toilet odour sensors, CCTVs, panic switch along with other items integrated with fire detection & alarm system, quality of air and choke filter sensor as well as energy meter.

Some of the other additional Smart features of the upgraded Tejas rake of Patna-New Delhi Rajdhani Express include Passenger Announcement/Information System, Fire Alarm, Detection and Suppression system, Improved interiors, Security and Surveillance monitoring, Air Suspension Bogies, Automatic Plug Door, Improved Toilet Unit, Panic Button in Lavatories, Toilet Occupancy Sensor, Emergency Talk back for any type of medical or security emergency, Bio-Vacuum Toilet system, Toilet Annunciation Sensor Integration, Stainless Steel Under-frame, Air Suspension Bogies, HVAC, On Board condition monitoring system for Bearing, Wheel in order to improve safety, Textured Exterior PVC Film, Water level sensor, Roller Blind on window, Berth reading light, Mobile Charging points, Upper berth climbing arrangement, etc.