RailTel high-speed internet: Now enjoy fast & free Wi-Fi facility at Indian Railways’ 6,100 stations

Indian Railways’ fast and free Wi-Fi internet facility is now available at 6,100 railway stations across the country, the PSU- RailTel said on Tuesday. According to RailTel, the milestone of 6,100 railway stations with high-speed Wi-Fi coverage was reached on Tuesday with the commissioning of Wi-Fi facility at Ubarni railway station (located in Rae Bareli district, Uttar Pradesh) in Lucknow Division of the Northern Railway zone. The PSU- RailTel, under the Ministry of Railways, said it is close to expanding the Wi-Fi coverage to all railway stations in the country except the halt stations. According to a PTI report, out of the aforementioned 6,100 railway stations, over 5,000 railway stations are located in rural areas.

The national transporter’s project of providing free Wi-Fi internet facilities at railway stations was envisaged in the Railway Budget of 2015. The fast and free Wi-Fi facility at Railway Stations across the country meets the objectives of the Modi government’s aspiring Digital India Program. The objective of this initiative is to bridge the digital divide between the rural citizens and urban citizens thereby increasing the digital footprint in the rural villages of India as well as enhance the user experience.

As per details given on the RailTel website, the Wi-Fi service is free for passengers and users for the first 30 minutes of usage every day at a speed of 1 mbps. For using the Wi-Fi facility at railway stations further at higher speed, the user or passengers needs to choose a plan with higher speed by paying a nominal fee. The plans vary from Rs 10 per day (for 5 GB at a speed of 34 MBPS) to Rs 75 per 30 day (for 60 GB at a speed of 34 MBPS) excluding GST. According to the PSU, a number of payment options such as net banking, credit card, wallet can be used to purchase plan online.