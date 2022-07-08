Eastern freight corridor’s Yamuna Bridge complete: Watch Indian Railways’ video montage

The longest in the Eastern Dedicated Freight Corridor, the 1034-m Yamuna Bridge, has been completed, the Union Ministry of Railways has announced. The country’s largest transporter has also completed bearing fixation work on the up and down lines and approach work, with track linking and walkway work now in progress.

“Work on the 1034 m Yamuna Bridge, one of the longest in EDFC, has been completed. The bearing fixation work on the UP & DN lines and approach work has also been completed; track linking & walkway work are in progress,” the ministry announced with a video on Twitter.

The Eastern Dedicated Freight Corridor is an under-construction broad gauge freight corridor. Once completed, the railway line will link Ludhiana in Punjab to Dankuni in West Bengal via Khurja in Uttar Pradesh. The line is one of multiple freight corridors being built by the Dedicated Freight Corridor Corporation of India.

The eastern corridor will mostly have double tracks and electrification — the 365-km Ludhiana to Khurja section will be single line electrified because of the lack of space. The freight corridor will cover 1,839 km, with a 46-km branch line joining Khurja in Uttar Pradesh’s Bulandshahr district with Dadri in Gautam Buddha Nagar district on the Western Dedicated Freight Corridor.

As of June, the Dedicated Freight Corridor Corporation of India has completed 50% of the work (923 km) of the eastern corridor. It has also acquired 99% of the land for the project and expects to complete the entire corridor by March 2023.

The corridor has been divided into several sections: Ludhiana-Khurja (365 km), Dadri-Khurja (branch line) 46 km, Khurja-Bhaupur (351 km), Bhaupur-Manauri-New Ganjkhwaja (279 km), New Ganjkhwaja-New Chiraila Pauthu (123 km), New Chiraila Pauthu-Sonnagar (137 km), Sonnagar-Dankuni.

The two dedicated freight corridors are expected to decongest the railway network by moving 70% of the country’s goods trains to the corridors.