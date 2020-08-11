Delhi Metro trains set for big revamp! DMRC to upgrade old trains with new modern features

DMRC is all set to upgrade its almost two decades old, first train sets.

Delhi Metro news: Oldest trains of Delhi Metro to be upgraded! The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation is all set to upgrade its almost two decades old, first train sets that were manufactured in South Korea, DMRC sources told Financial Express Online. The trains will be refurbished and will now be equipped with stretched LCD screens with dynamic route maps, state-of-the-art CCTV cameras, sockets and USB ports for phone and laptop charging as well as fire and smoke detection system that can be monitored from the driver’s cabin through touch screens. Apart from these facilities, the trains will also get fresh interiors as well as new flooring.

It has been reported that DMRC is likely to completely overhaul a total of 280 coaches that were initially built in South Korea and later in India for its Phase I project. These trains are mostly deployed on Red Line and the Blue Line. It is being said that the revamp will extend the efficiency of these trains for 15 more years. For each train set, around Rs 6 crore will be spent and the upgradation of these trains will be carried out in Shastri Park, Yamuna Bank, and Najafgarh depots of Delhi Metro.

The flooring of these old coaches will be replaced with non-skid, composite board with noise, vibration, and heat insulation. The coaches will be provided with stretched LCD screens that will display dynamic route maps and will be interfaced with a public announcement system. Also, charging sockets and USB ports with LED indicators will be fitted inside the coaches. Also, CCTV cameras with a minimum recording capacity of 15 days will be provided.

The trains will be provided with fire and smoke detection systems. Live information could be accessed from the driver’s desk from fire and smoke detection systems along with alarm sounders. Moreover, the exact location of a fire would be pinpointed with the help of cutting-edge detectors.