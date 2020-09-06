Work from home, e-learning spur tablet demand

Going ahead, Kumari said growth prospects continue to remain favourable with the market anticipated to grow 15-20% in July-December 2020. (Representative image)

Work from home (WFH) and learning from home (LFH) have resulted in a strong demand for tablets during the April-June quarter in 2020, with consumers preferring tablets with a display of 10 inches and more.

As per CyberMedia Research (CMR), a strong consumer demand and good supply side dynamics by both vendors and channel ecosystem fuelled the domestic tablet market with shipments increasing by 23% quarter-on-quarter (Q-o-Q).

“This was primarily fuelled by the Covid-related lockdown and consumer demand for WFH and LFH needs. Shipment of tablets with WiFi capabilities grew a whopping 98% Q-o-Q in Q2 2020,” CMR said.

Menka Kumari, analyst (Industry Intelligence Group) at CMR, noted that as Indians continue to operate in a homebound economy, the tablet is emerging as a preferred companion device for education, remote work and for content consumption. “Fuelled by WFH and LFH needs, the tablet market grew remarkably in Q2 2020, bucking historical faltering growth trends. In addition to the consumer demand, the tablet market grew on the back of agility shown by vendors and channel partners to offer attractive discounts to capitalise on the demand.”

Given their portability and larger screen size and, more importantly, much more affordable pricing, these devices are democratising access to digital content for all family members, said Prabhu Ram, head (Industry Intelligence Group) at CMR.

Among companies, Lenovo continued to lead the Indian market with 48% market share and capitalising on opportunities in the enterprise and consumer vertical, while the number two, Samsung garnered 29% market share. Its TAB A series did well, with the Galaxy Tab A 10.1 LTE & Wi-Fi (2019) series contributing close to 25% of the Korean electronics major’s market share.

Apple was third in Q2 2020 with 12% market share. The iPad 7 Series contributed close to 7% of market share and is one of its most favoured models. Apple also launched a new iPad Pro 2020 version with keypad, which is suitable for e-learning and content creators.

Shipments of tablets with 7-8 inches display constituted 35% of the overall shipments in the India market, while those with 10-inch and above displays contributed to 64% of the shipments.

Going ahead, Kumari said growth prospects continue to remain favourable with the market anticipated to grow 15-20% in July-December 2020. “Revival in the tablet market will continue in the coming quarters, driven by pandemic-related school and work closures. While the initial resurgence in tablet shipments could be attributed to pent-up demand, the demand going forward will be based on consumer realisation that this is the new normal,” she added.