WhatsApp launches new privacy features: Silent Group exit, Screenshot blocking and more

WhatsApp has announced new privacy features to ensure better security of the information shared on the app by its users. Mark Zuckerberg, the founder and CEO of Meta- the company that owns WhatsApp now- has announced three new privacy features to offer a more protected and secure conversation chat platform to app users.

The new privacy features are – ability to leave group silently, choosing who can see when you are online and lastly the screenshot blocking for view once messages. The new features will join the efforts made by the chat company in the last one year to add extra layer of protection to secure messages. WhatsApp also has features like disappearing messages that disappear in the set-time, end-to-end encrypted backups to save your chat history, 2-step verification for extra layer of security, and the ability to block and report unwanted chats.

“Today’s three new product updates join WhatsApp’s growing list of privacy features that users can take advantage of and that provide even more layers of protection, giving users more control over their messages,” said the chat company. The new features are set to roll out this month.

Here’s more about these new privacy feature.

Silent exit from WhatsApp groups: You will soon be able to leave a WhatsApp group without creating a noise about it. Currently when you leave a group, all the other members in that group can see you’ve left when they open that particular chat. This will change soon. WhatsApp says that the new feature will let you silently exit a group without notifying others. Instead of the entire group, only the group admins will be notified about your exit.

Choose who can see when you’re online: To let you check WhatsApp privately without everyone seeing they’re online, WhatsApp is rolling out the ability to select who can and can’t see when you’re online.

Screenshot Blocking for View Once Messages: View Once lets user share photos without setting a permanent digital record of it. With Screenshot blocking, WhatsApp will add an extra layer of protection to View once messages. With this update, you will no longer be able to take a screenshot of the View Once Messages.