Vodafone Idea launches eSIM facility in India; here’s the full list of supporting devices and how to avail service

Vodafone Idea has claimed that the users using the Vodafone Idea postpaid connection will no longer need to have a physical SIM card in their mobile phones to make calls or access internet facilities.

In order to boost the ease of access for its users, Vodafone Idea today introduced the services of eSIM for select phones. The newly developed technology will be made available for Vodafone Idea users using iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, iPhone 11 Pro Max, iPhone SE, iPhone Xs, iPhone Xs Max & iPhone XR, and are on a postpaid connection. The company has also announced that the eSim services will be extended for devices of other companies such as Samsung Galaxy Z Flip and Galaxy Fold as well. However, for now, the service is limited to selected telecom circles such as Mumbai, Delhi and Gujarat.

Vodafone Idea has claimed that the users using the Vodafone Idea postpaid connection will no longer need to have a physical SIM card in their mobile phones to make calls or access internet facilities. As per the claims made by the company, consumers will continue to avail calling, SMS, data services like before as eSIM comes in the form of an integrated SIM chip which will be compliant with all the supported mobile network operators.

Steps to get eSIM on phone

An existing user of the Vodafone Idea postpaid connection needs to send an SMS in the form of eSIM <space> email id to 199.

For users who don’t have their email linked with their mobile numbers, send SMS in the form of “email <space>email id” to 199. In case of entry of valid email id, users will get SMS from 199 to which they need to reply in the form of ‘ESIMY’ to validate their eSIM request. After the confirmation via SMS, another SMS from 199 will ask for users’ consent over a phone call.

A QR code will be sent to the registered email id of users who will give consent for the eSIM generation post the consent given on the phone call.

Users need to Scan the QR Code to avail the eSIM service.

Vodafone Idea postpaid users using iPhones need to make sure that their device is connected to Wi-Fi or mobile data and then they need to follow this pathway to activate eSIM service. “Settings” > Select “Mobile Data” > Click on “Add Data Plan”– Scan QR code” received on mail.

People looking to get new eSIM connections need to visit their nearest Vodafone store along with their proof of identity and photographs. The presence of a mobile handset is desirable for immediate activation of the eSIM by scanning the QR code generated by the company. To avoid the misuse of QR code for eSIM, Vodafone has mandated only the single-scan use of codes and eSIM connection will be activated within two hours of QR code scanning.