Security startup Verkada’s security breach allows hackers to access cameras in Tesla factories

Verkada security breach: A major security breach has struck Silicon Valley security startup Verkada, which provides cloud-based security camera services. The hackers were able to get access to 1.5 lakh cameras of the company, including those fitted in the factories and warehouses of Elon Musk’s Tesla, in the Equinox gyms, Cloudflare offices, jails, hospitals, police stations, schools, as well as offices of Verkada itself.

Among the international hacker collective that breached the Verkada systems was Tillie Kottmann who said that the hack was only done to demonstrate the ease of hacking into the security cameras run by the company. The group has said that with the help of the attack, they were able to access not only the live feeds, but also the entire video archives of the security startup’s clients.

After the breach, a Verkada official said that the company had disabled all the internal administrator accounts so as to block any unauthorised access, while the internal security team, along with an external security firm, was investigating the potential issue.

As per reports, the hack was simple to carry out. The hackers had been able to get ‘Super Admin’ level of access to the company’s system, that too with the help of a username and password that they found publicly available on the internet. They were then able to access the entire network of Verkada, including cameras’ root access, which led the group to access the internal networks of some customers.

The company offers its customers internet-connected security cameras, providing them with a ‘software-first approach’ so as to make security seamless and modern. The cameras include a slick and web-based interface so that the companies can monitor feeds, and they also provide optional facial recognition system as well.

The hackers said that apart from access to the security cameras of Verkada’s customers, they were also able to obtain the entire list of its customers along with their private financial statements.