Record sales for Xiaomi, 2.5 million products sold during Amazon, Flipkart, Mi.com sale

It’s a big record! Xiaomi has sold over 2.5 million products during the first 2.5 days of the ongoing sale on Amazon and Flipkart. Both e-commerce websites are currently offering discounts on all their products and Xiaomi has emerged as one of the popular brands amongst them. The company has stated that the milestone was achieved between 12 pm October 9 to 7 pm on October 11.

It is double of what Xiaomi had sold last year as the company had sold 1 million smartphones during the festive season sale which was held from 20 September 2017 to 22 September 2017. Xiaomi products during the festival sale got the best selling status in various categories on Amazon. The Redmi 6A was declared as the best selling product across all categories. All the top ten smartphones were from Xiaomi and they also became bestsellers in the Television category.

Mi Band 3, Mi Power Bank, Mi Home Security Camera, and Mi Air Purifier all became bestsellers in their respective categories, the company said in an official statement.

Raghu Reddy, Head of Categories and Online sales, Xiaomi India says, “We have witnessed tremendous success during our festive season year on year, and this year has been yet another incredible one with our products seeing the wonderful performance in less than two and a half days. We are thrilled, and equally humbled by all the love we received from our customers and Mi Fans across India, and we hope we continue to contribute immensely to the joyous celebrations of our customers and their loved ones, by offering them the best of our innovative products. We hope that with each passing milestone, we are able to provide smiles to millions of our customers during this festive season.”