PUBG Mobile accumulative download figure touches 100 crore figure outside China

PUBG Mobile which was launched worldwide in the year 2018 has been downloaded 100 crore times outside China. Chinese tech company Tencent was quoted as saying that PUBG Mobile has crossed the 100 crore accumulated download mark outside China. The game which has millions of followers has in this way achieved another milestone that puts it in the league of some of the greatest games worldwide.

PUBG Mobile which was launched as the mobile version of the Playerunknown’s Battlegrounds was launched in the year 2018 and since then remained unbeaten by its competitors and ruled the hearts of the younger generation. India citing concerns against Chinese applications had however banned the PUBG Mobile in India last year. The game which allows a group of players playing from different locations play at the same time as competitors concludes when only one of the combatants has survived neutralising all others.

If the latest download figures released by the company are anything to go by, the game is now behind only two games in terms of download numbers namely- Kiloo Games Subway Surfers and King Digital Entertainment’s Candy Crush Saga.

Chinese tech company Tencent is the world’s biggest gaming company with highest revenue worldwide. Other popular games launched by the company include Peacekeeper Elite. The company also recently announced that its revenue has increased by a whopping 29 percent in the fourth quarter.