Microsoft will let you run Android apps on Windows 11 with a little help from Amazon and Intel, here is how it will work

Android app on new Windows 11

Microsoft has finally unveiled Windows 11, its next-generation operating system, the successor of Windows 10 that was introduced in 2015. The first major update in 6 years has brought with it several new features, an improved interface, a new Smart Menu, and most importantly, native support for Android apps. Android apps will now be available on Windows.

Users can download native Android apps in Windows 11 from Amazon Appstore. These apps will be listed in the Windows Store.

Android apps on Windows 11: How it will work

• These apps will work with Windows 11 new layout features

• They can be pinned to the taskbar or arranged alongside their existing apps

• A new pop-up Windows Store has been made available for the Android-based apps to make it convenient for users to install apps from the browser

• On clicking on the Microsoft Store download badge, the Microsoft Store will pop up to manage the install.

• The user can continue with its other applications as the new apps are installed.

Android apps on Windows 11: How did Microsoft do it

Microsoft is partnering with Intel to use the Intel Bridge technology for easy running of the apps with emulators. With the Intel Bridge Technology, the user can utilise its post-compiler to run the apps natively on x86-based devices, including the ones in Windows.

So far PC users had to use third-party emulators to run Android apps on their Windows systems.

With its multi-architecture XPU strategy, Intel will provide the engine for this by integrating a PC’s CPU cores, AI accelerators, graphic technology, image processor, and more in one single, verified version.

Windows 11 will be available later this year as a free upgrade for eligible Windows 10 PCs and on new PCs. You can read more about Windows 11 including its top features here.