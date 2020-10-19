iPhone 12 Pro could be made in India soon, suggests new report

The name of one Indian Foxconn facility in the Southern state of Tamil Nadu was also apparently mentioned in the ANATEL documents.

In a major development for India’s manufacturing industry, one of Apple’s premium iPhones could be assembled inside the country. According to various media reports, the company might decide to assemble the iPhone 12 Pro model in India. The information came to light in the documentation of Brazil’s National Telecommunications Agency or ANATEL which suggested that at least the iPhone 12 Pro model could be manufactured in Brazil’s FoxConn units along with India and China.

The name of one Indian Foxconn facility in the Southern state of Tamil Nadu was also apparently mentioned in the ANATEL documents. The facility in question is a Foxconn’s facility at HiTech Special Economic Zone situated on Chennai-Bangalore highway in Tamil Nadu’s Kanchipuram district. Along with the Indian Foxconn facility, the documents mention several of the Foxconn facilities in China and Brazil which are also believed to be the facilities which could be used for assembling the iPhone model.

Foxconn which is also formally known as Hon Hai is one of Apple’s biggest contract manufacturers across the world. Also, some select iPhones get assembled at the Chennai facility of Foxconn at present. The Chennai facility only this year started the assembling of the iPhone 11 at the unit. Along with the facilities of Foxconn, the Ministry of Electronics and IT also approved the license for two other Apple manufacturers recently which include Wistron and Pegatron. Other than functioning as one of Apple’s biggest contract manufacturers, these manufacturing units also assemble and manufacture mobile phones and other gadgets of different brands in the country.

The crucial decision to assemble the phones inside the country helps the American Electronics giant to cut the heavy import duties that are levied on the assembled phones which are imported in the country. The decision in turn could also help the company to keep the price of the iPhones less in India and thereby attracting more customers as well.