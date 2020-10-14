iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Pro, iPhone 12 Pro Max and iPhone 12 Mini launched in India; price, availability and all details

There’s a lot going on in this year’s iPhones.

Apple launched the iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Pro, iPhone 12 Pro Max and iPhone 12 Mini — yes, four new iPhones — during its special “Hi Speed” virtual keynote event last night. India prices and availability details were also announced alongside. Fans and enthusiasts would be pleased to know that India is among the first wave of markets to get the new iPhones. While the entry-level iPhone 12 Mini starts at Rs 69,900 in India, Apple’s highest end iPhone 12 Pro Max will set you back by Rs 1,59,900.

There’s a lot going on in this year’s iPhones. For starters, Apple is bringing its signature Super Retina XDR OLED display to all of them — in the past, this was reserved for the more premium “pro” models. All the new iPhones also support 5G — which is a first for any iPhone. Apple is also updating their design for the first time since the original iPhone X happened in 2017. All this is in addition to new hardware and improved photography chops. There are brand new colours to choose from as well.

iPhone 12 series India prices

iPhone 12 Pro Max

128GB: Rs 1,29,900

256GB: Rs 1,39,900

512GB: Rs 1,59,900

iPhone 12 Pro

128GB: Rs 1,19,900

256GB: Rs 1,29,900

512GB: Rs 1,49,900

iPhone 12

64GB: Rs 79,900

128GB: Rs 84,900

256GB: Rs 94,900

iPhone 12 Mini

64GB: Rs 69,900

128GB: Rs 74,900

256GB: Rs 84,900

iPhone 12 series India availability

iPhone 12 Pro Max: November 13

iPhone 12 Pro: October 30

iPhone 12: October 30

iPhone 12 Mini: November 13

iPhone 12 series colourways

iPhone 12 Pro Max: Graphite, silver, gold, and pacific blue

iPhone 12 Pro: Graphite, silver, gold, and pacific blue

iPhone 12: Blue, green, black, white, and PRODUCT(RED)

iPhone 12 Mini: Blue, green, black, white, and PRODUCT(RED)

iPhone 12 series spec-check

iPhone 12 Mini has a 5.4-inch display, iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro both have a 6.1-inch display, while the iPhone 12 Pro Max “maxes” out at 6.7-inch. All the iPhone 12 series iPhones come with OLED screens. Under the hood, all of them have Apple’s A14 Bionic chip. The iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max have triple cameras (12MP wide+12MP ultra-wide-angle+12MP telephoto) plus a LIDAR sensor. The iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Mini have two cameras (12MP wide+12MP ultra-wide-angle) on the back. On the front, all the new iPhones have 12MP TrueDepth cameras.

The iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max have a body made of stainless steel while the iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Mini are made of aluminum. They feature an updated design with squared-sides akin to the iPhone 4.