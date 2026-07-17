The Pune Bench of the Income Tax Appellate Tribunal (ITAT) has clarified an important point for taxpayers selling property below the stamp duty value. The Tribunal has said that even if the Income Tax Department applies Section 50C and calculates capital gains using the higher stamp duty value, a taxpayer may still be eligible for Section 54 exemption if the money has been invested in another residential house and other conditions are met. However, the benefit is not automatic and depends on the facts of each case.

What was the case?

The case involved Pune resident Himanshu Jain, who filed his income tax return for Assessment Year (AY) 2023-24 declaring an income of nearly Rs 50 lakh. His return was selected for scrutiny because he had sold a residential property in Ghaziabad for Rs 1.10 crore, while the property’s stamp duty value was Rs 1.96 crore. Under Section 50C of the Income-tax Act, the stamp duty value can be treated as the sale value for computing capital gains if it is higher than the actual sale price.

As a result, the Assessing Officer added Rs 86.20 lakh to his capital gains by treating the difference between the actual sale price and the stamp duty value as deemed consideration.

Why did the taxpayer sell at a lower price?

During the assessment proceedings, Jain argued that the property was sold under distress circumstances. He had been transferred by his employer, Spark Minda, from Ghaziabad to Pune and needed to sell the house quickly at the best price available in the market.

However, the Assessing Officer rejected this argument, observing that Section 50C does not provide any exception for distress sales. The addition of Rs 86.20 lakh was therefore sustained.

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What happened after selling the house?

After selling the Ghaziabad property, Jain booked a residential flat in Pune from Mahindra Lifespaces Developers Ltd.

According to the case records:

-Sale price of Ghaziabad house: Rs 1.10 crore

-Stamp duty value: Rs 1.962 crore

-Difference added under Section 50C: Rs 86.20 lakh

-Cost of new Pune flat: Rs 1.92 crore

-Flat booked on March 12, 2024

-Entire sale proceeds were invested, while the balance amount was financed through an HDFC Bank home loan.

The taxpayer argued that although he had not originally claimed deduction under Section 54 due to incorrect advice, he had in fact invested the sale proceeds in a new residential property and therefore deserved the exemption.

What did ITAT say?

The Tribunal agreed that Section 50C was correctly invoked because the law requires the stamp duty value to be adopted where it exceeds the actual sale consideration. It also observed that the Income-tax Act does not provide any relief merely because a property was sold under distress.

However, the Tribunal made an equally important observation.

It held that Section 50C and Section 54 operate independently. Simply because capital gains are recomputed using the higher stamp duty value under Section 50C does not automatically mean the taxpayer loses the benefit available under Section 54.

If the taxpayer has invested the eligible capital gains in a new residential property and fulfils the prescribed conditions, the exemption claim deserves separate consideration.

ITAT relied on earlier High Court rulings

While deciding the matter, the Tribunal referred to earlier judgments of the Bombay High Court and the Delhi High Court, which have consistently held that taxpayers can claim Section 54 benefit even when they purchase an under-construction property through a builder agreement, provided they acquire substantial rights in the property by making significant payments within the prescribed period.

The Tribunal also referred to CBDT Circular No. 471, which treats allotment of flats under such schemes as sufficient compliance in appropriate cases.

Why didn’t ITAT grant the exemption immediately?

Although the Tribunal accepted the legal principle, it did not straightaway allow the deduction.

Instead, it sent the matter back to the Assessing Officer to verify whether the taxpayer had actually fulfilled all the conditions under Section 54. The officer has been directed to examine documents such as the agreement for purchase of the Pune flat and details of payments made before deciding the exemption claim. The appeal was therefore allowed only for statistical purposes.

What experts say

According to Dinkar Sharma, Company Secretary and Partner at Jotwani Associates, the ruling clarifies an important but often misunderstood aspect of the Income-tax Act.

He explains that Section 50C and Section 54 serve different purposes. Section 50C is an anti-tax avoidance provision that substitutes the stamp duty value for the sale price while calculating capital gains where a property appears to be undervalued. Section 54, on the other hand, is a beneficial provision meant to encourage taxpayers to reinvest capital gains in another residential house.

“The Tribunal has correctly pointed out that a deemed value used only for computation under Section 50C should not be stretched to defeat the beneficial object of Section 54,” Sharma says.

He adds that the taxpayer’s eligibility for exemption must be examined separately. If the taxpayer has invested the eligible capital gains in a new house within the prescribed time and meets other conditions, the exemption should not be denied merely because capital gains have been recomputed using the stamp duty value.

Relief is not automatic

Sharma cautions that taxpayers should not read the judgment as a blanket relief for every sale below the circle rate.

“The Tribunal has not finally decided the taxpayer’s claim. It has only directed the Assessing Officer to verify whether all the conditions of Section 54 have actually been satisfied. The facts and documentary evidence remain crucial,” he says.

Documentation is critical

The ruling also underlines the importance of maintaining proper records.

According to Sharma, taxpayers should preserve documents such as: purchase agreement or allotment letter for the new house, payment schedule

bank statements, home loan records, builder receipts and other supporting documents.

These records become vital during assessment proceedings because the burden of proving compliance with Section 54 lies on the taxpayer.

Why this ruling matters

Sharma says the decision strikes a balance between preventing undervaluation of property transactions and ensuring that genuine taxpayers are not denied relief meant to promote investment in housing.

He believes the ruling is likely to be cited in future disputes where taxpayers face additions under Section 50C despite having genuinely reinvested in another residential property.

While every case will continue to depend on its own facts, the judgment reinforces an important principle: a Section 50C addition does not automatically wipe out a taxpayer’s right to claim exemption under Section 54.

Disclaimer: This article is based on the order passed by the Income Tax Appellate Tribunal (ITAT), Pune, in the case of Himanshu Jain vs DCIT, Circle 12, Pune (ITA No. 3123/PUN/2025) dated July 8, 2026, and expert comments. The ruling relates to the specific facts of this case and has been remanded to the Assessing Officer for verification of the taxpayer’s claim under Section 54/54F. It should not be interpreted as granting automatic exemption to all taxpayers who sell property below the stamp duty value. Eligibility for tax relief depends on the facts of each case, compliance with the Income-tax Act, and supporting documentary evidence. Readers should consult a qualified tax professional before making any tax-related decisions.

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