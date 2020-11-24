Govt of India blocks 43 more mobile apps including AliExpress over privacy concerns

The government had previously banned 224 apps. (Photo credit: Reuters)

The government of India on Tuesday banned 43 more mobile apps, majority of them with links to China including the likes of AliExpress over privacy concerns. The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology said the action was taken based on the inputs regarding these apps for engaging in activities prejudicial to sovereignty and integrity of India, defence of India, security of state and public order.

The government had banned 59 Chinese apps on June 29 and 118 more on September 2 over similar concerns. The biggest names on the list were PUBG Mobile, PUBG Mobile Lite and TikTok. Additionally, 47 other apps were banned for allegedly operating as “clones” of the previously banned apps in July. With the fresh ban, the number of apps banned in India now stands at 267.

“Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology has issued the order for blocking the access of these apps by users in India based on the comprehensive reports received from Indian Cyber Crime Coordination Center, Ministry of Home Affairs,” MEITY said in a press statement.

Under section 69A of the Information Technology Act, the government reserves the right to block access to mobile apps deemed threat to national security. Both Google and Apple will have to comply with the ruling and remove these apps from the Play Store and App Store respectively. ISPs will also have to selectively block these apps so existing users can’t access them until further notice.

Full list of 43 apps banned in India

AliSuppliers Mobile App, Alibaba Workbench, AliExpress – Smarter Shopping, Better Living, Alipay Cashier, Lalamove India – Delivery App, Drive with Lalamove India, Snack Video, CamCard – Business Card Reader, CamCard – BCR (Western), Soul- Follow the soul to find you, Chinese Social – Free Online Dating Video App & Chat, Date in Asia – Dating & Chat For Asian Singles, WeDate-Dating App, Free dating app, Singol, start your date!, Adore App, TrulyChinese – Chinese Dating App, TrulyAsian – Asian Dating App, ChinaLove: dating app for Chinese singles, DateMyAge: Chat, Meet, Date Mature Singles Online, AsianDate: find Asian singles, FlirtWish: chat with singles, Guys Only Dating: Gay Chat, Tubit: Live Streams, WeWorkChina, First Love Live- super hot live beauties live online, Rela – Lesbian Social Network, Cashier Wallet, MangoTV, MGTV-HunanTV official TV APP, WeTV – TV version, WeTV – Cdrama, Kdrama&More, WeTV Lite, Lucky Live-Live Video Streaming App, Taobao Live, DingTalk, Identity V, Isoland 2: Ashes of Time, BoxStar (Early Access), Heroes Evolved, Happy Fish, Jellipop Match-Decorate your dream island!, Munchkin Match: magic home building, Conquista Online II