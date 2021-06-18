Facebook starts showing ads in Instagram Reels globally

The Reels advertisements can be up to 30 seconds long and can be played on loop.

Social media giant Facebook is rolling out advertisements on its TikTok clone Instagram Reels across the countries. With the introduction of advertisement, Facebook is ready to include the short-video platform into business and make money out of it. The company has started testing the feature for Instagram Reels in Australia, India, Germany and Brazil in April where advertisements of brands like Louis Vuitton, Netflix, BMW, and Uber were featured.

According to Justin Osofsky- Instagram’s Chief Operating Officer, Reels is being viewed as a great way that will help people to discover new content on Instagram. Therefore, the company believes that “advertisements are a natural fit.” Osofsky said that the platform will now allow brands of all sizes to come and take advantage by being creative “in an environment where people are already being entertained.”

“90 percent of people follow a business on Instagram, and people are already embracing Reels to discover new creators and businesses. This discovery mindset makes it a natural place for businesses to express themselves creatively and find deeper connections with the audiences that matter to them,” the company had earlier said in a blog post.

The Reels advertisements can be up to 30 seconds long and can be played on loop. Instagram users can see these advertisements appearing between individual Reels. Users can also skip the ads if they want.

On Wednesday, Facebook announced that it will begin testing advertisements inside its virtual reality Oculus headsets. This will be done in partnerships with several game developers like Resolution Games. It is to note that the small-scale testing of VR advertisements is expected to act as a bridge between the company’s main revenue line of selling digital advertising and the inclination towards the investment growth needed to build virtual reality hardware a tech frontier. The company also highlighted that it is looking for ways that can help developers earn revenue on the Oculus platform.