Candes Technology: Building smart homes for a smart India

Candes co-founders Sandeep Aggarwal (L) and Vipin Aggarwal

Candes Technology is a new-age venture for the smart, tech-savvy consumer. A fast-growing home appliance brand founded by brothers Sandeep Aggarwal and Vipin Aggarwal and backed by their friend Dheeraj Jain of Redcliffe , almost 80% of the company’s business is derived from digital platforms which depicts the new buying behaviour of today’s consumers. Inspired by the dynamic demands of consumers in present times, the company offers a range of high quality home and kitchen products including geysers, fans, heaters, LED television sets, toasters, washing machines, juicer mixer grinders, stabilisers and many more. It will also be launching other large product categories including air conditioners and refrigerators by next year.

“Apart from availability offline, we also have a major digital presence on e-commerce platforms Flipkart, Amazon, Moglix, Tata Cliq, Paytm, Udaan and our own website,” says co-founder Sandeep Aggarwal. “Though the company officially began in 2015, the operations had started in 2012 itself.”

With the tagline ‘Smart India ka Smart Home’, Candes is aiming to convert each home in India into a smart home with affordable electronic products. One of its first smart home appliances is the Candes IoT Wi-Fi Florence Smart Fan which can be operated via commands to Alexa, Google Assistant, Candes mobile app besides remote control. The product is available for Rs 2999 currently on the Candes website.

The co-founders inform the comprehensive product line at Candes is value for money, carefully curated and developed using advanced technology to ensure seamless consumer experience. “We provide IoT functionalities on each of these products where through its mobile app, the appliances could be controlled,” says Vipin Aggarwal, the other co-founder. “We are clearly a leader in terms of quality, design and performance offered to the consumers under specified budgets.” The brand has also signed up actor Arjun Kapoor as its brand ambassador to establish brand connect with its target audience.

Recently, Candes announced that it has raised $3 million from various marquee family offices of Delhi. This round has been led by Anuraag Jaipuria and Ruchirans Jaipuria along with Lotus Group joint MD, Nitin Passi, and Dheeraj Jain. The co-founders believe that Candes is a true D2C brand for the Indian market. “Being part of this industry for a long time, we understand the needs of families and thus we aim at crafting products that can meet their requirements. We believe every middle-class income family across India, will either purchase for the first time or replace their old fans, TV, geysers, and other kitchen appliances sooner or later. Also, this is a very large market and that is what led us towards this marketplace. Our focus and priority are to institute this funding on product R&D to deliver the best to our customers. We already have IoT feature in our ceiling fans which is linked to Candes mobile app which gives an ease of control of the device via your mobile. Our new range of products is building depth in the home and personal range,” he adds.

Consumers can connect with the brand via the website, WhatsApp or call Candes’ customer care numbers all throughout the product’s lifetime. “The loyal consumer base that Candes has built over the years has been overwhelming as the company provides durability, performance and value for money,” says Sandeep Aggarwal.

The venture aims to reach 400 million homes, especially targetting customers in Tier 2, 3 or 4 towns. Candes officials say the company is on track to achieve Rs 200 crore revenue this year. It is already seeing Rs 10 crore monthly sales with 90% of online sales comprising fans, geysers, TV, stabilisers, etc. Candes is just a few months away from being funded by an institutional growth fund, planning to raise $20 million.