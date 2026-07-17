A salary of up to $600,000 a year is turning heads at Anthropic, but the high-paying job is about much more than compensation. As the artificial intelligence company prepares for what could be one of the biggest IPOs in the sector, it is looking for someone who can convince Wall Street that its fast-growing business and massive valuation deserve investors’ confidence.

As reported by Business Insider, the company has posted an opening for a Director, Investor Relations, offering a base salary between $425,000 and $600,000. The role comes as Anthropic reportedly readies itself for a public listing that could happen as early as this fall.

A key role before the public debut

According to the job listing, the new hire will help shape Anthropic’s “investment narrative” and become one of the main links between the company and major investors, as per Business Insider.

The person will explain the company’s products, monitor developments across the AI industry, meet institutional investors, and help them understand how Anthropic’s business decisions could affect its financial performance and stock.

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The position will also work closely with the company’s recently appointed head of investor relations, Kenneth Dorell, who joined Anthropic in June after leading investor relations at Meta. He reports to Chief Financial Officer Krishna Rao. Anthropic’s previous head of strategic finance and investor relations, Vu Bui, left the company earlier this year.

IPO expected after explosive growth

The hiring comes as Anthropic is widely expected to pursue a blockbuster IPO. The AI startup has grown rapidly over the past year, driven largely by enterprise demand for products such as Claude Code.

In May, the company said its annualised revenue had crossed $4.7 billion, reflecting the growing adoption of its AI tools by businesses. Anthropic has also continued to launch advanced AI models, strengthening its position as one of OpenAI’s biggest rivals.

Its private valuation reportedly reached $96.5 billion earlier this year, making it one of the world’s most valuable privately held AI companies.

Explaining an unusual business to investors

Going public may not be straightforward for Anthropic. Unlike traditional technology companies, AI labs spend enormous amounts on computing power, research and talent while operating in a rapidly evolving regulatory environment.

Anthropic also has a unique corporate structure. It is a public benefit corporation, which means it is legally required to balance returns for shareholders with its mission of developing advanced AI responsibly for the long-term benefit of society.

That makes investor communication especially important. The company’s job listing even says preferred candidates should have an interest in AI safety and be able to explain a research-focused company to financial markets.

Anthropic’s investor relations team will also be watching how investors respond to other high-profile AI-related public listings.

Recent market performance has shown that excitement around AI does not always translate into sustained gains after a company goes public. While demand for AI stocks remains strong, investors are also closely examining profitability, spending and long-term business models.