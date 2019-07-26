Apple iPhone 2019 models won’t be a big upgrade: Here’s what will likely change

At least three iPhone models will be launched this year (Source: 9to5Mac)

Apple is highly anticipated to launch three new iPhone models at its September event, much like last year. Leaks suggest the iPhone 11 models will introduce a radical changes in the camera design, including the addition of a third sensor on the back. Traditionally, Apple upgrades the chip every year with the new batch of iPhone – the iPhone 11 models are said to be powered by Apple A13 chip, which is codenamed Cebu. The three models that will be launched this year are internally known as D42, D43, and N104, according to a 9to5Mac report, citing people who have seen the iPhone devices.

The iPhone model number D42 will replace iPhone XS, D43 will replace iPhone XS Max, and finally, the N104 will succeed iPhone XR. The first two models are expected to come with 3X OLED Retina Display panels while the third one will pack an enhanced version of Liquid Retina Display. The report suggests there will be no changes to the display resolution. People who got the first-hand experience with the three iPhone devices said the Lightning Port will be retained, contrary to reports suggesting its replacement by a USB-C port.

Apple is also moving ahead with a new Taptic Engine on the iPhone 11 models, the report said. While it is not clear what features this new Taptic Engine will bring, it is expected to improve the existing Haptic Touch to make it accustomed with the removal of 3D Touch. At its WWDC, Apple talked vividly about Haptic Touch, which is likely to replace 3D Touch on upcoming devices. 3D Touch was introduced with iPhone 6s but has since been not able to trickle down to be implemented for iPad devices.

The 2019 iPhone models will undergo a big camera overhaul. Apple is reported to pack three cameras for the first time on its iPhone – something the said people confirm, as per the report. The cameras will sit inside a squarish island, which is similar to what multiple leaks, mobile case designs have shown. The extra space is required by a wide-angle camera that will join the two existing ones. Apple is also reported to introduce a new camera feature called Smart Frame. It is said to capture the area surrounding the frame in photos, videos to determine the optimal framing, in order to perform ‘automatic perspective’ and ‘crop corrections’. This ‘extra information’ will be stored on the device for some time before it gets dumped ‘automatically’ for privacy reasons.

The report also suggests Apple will be upgrading the front cameras on iPhone 11 models to enable slo-mo video recording at 120fps. In any case, we are still quite ahead of the official unveiling of the three iPhones, which is expected sometime in September, and are likely to be treated by a deluge of leaks, renders on iPhone 11.