Apple iPhone 13 series now available for buying in India: Check price, offers, specs and everything you need to know

iPhone 13, iPhone 13 Pro in India: The big day is here! iPhone 13, iPhone 13 Mini, iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max have gone on sale in India. The sale began as early as 8 am here across several retail outlets, and the iPhone 13 lineup is now also being sold on Apple’s website and other ecommerce platforms. India is among the over 30 countries and regions where the iPhone 13 lineup sale has been kicked off today, including the US, the UK, China, Australia, Canada, Japan and Germany. Here’s everything to know about the sale of the much awaited smartphone in India.

iPhone 13, iPhone 13 Pro, iPhone 13 Mini, iPhone 13 Pro Max: Availability in India

Users in India can start buying the phone now by going to the official website of Apple. Apart from that, official retail outlets like Vijay Sales, Croma and Reliance Digital will also be selling the new iPhone lineup physically in their stores. Ecommerce site Amazon is also all the models of the new lineup. However, till the time of this copy, indigenous ecommerce platform Flipkart only listed 4 different coloured models of iPhone 13, all having 512 GB memory. No other model has yet been listed on their website.

In retail stores, users can expect social distancing norms to be in place.

Moreover, customers in India and other countries like the US, the UK, Germany, etc, who had already pre-ordered their phone will begin receiving their shipments from today.

iPhone 13, iPhone 13 Pro, iPhone 13 Mini, iPhone 13 Pro Max: Price and offers

Both the iPhone 13 and the iPhone 13 Mini will be available to users in five different colours – Pink, Blue, Midnight, Starlight and (Product) Red, and each would have three variants – 128GB, 256GB and 512GB. The iPhone 13 Mini will cost Rs 69,900 for the 128GB model, while the 256GB model has been priced at Rs 79,900. On the other hand, the 512GB model of the iPhone 13 Mini will cost Rs 99,900. Meanwhile, the iPhone 13 128GB variant will set users back by Rs 79,900, the 256GB variant by Rs 89,900 and the 512GB variant by Rs 1,09,900.

iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max are available in four colours – Sierra Blue, Silver, Gold and Graphite. They also have four storage variants – 128GB, 256GB, 512GB and 1TB. The 128GB variant for Pro will be available for Rs 1,19,900, while the 256GB variant will cost Rs 1,29,900. The 512GB variant will be available for Rs 1,49,900 and the 1TB variant has been priced at Rs 1,69,900. On the other hand, Pro Max will require users to shell out Rs 1,29,900 for the 128GB variant and Rs 1,39,900 for the 256GB variant. The 512GB variant of the Pro Max will cost users Rs 1,59,900, while the 1TB variant will set users back by Rs 1,79,900.

Users purchasing iPhone 13 or iPhone 13 Mini from an Apple Authorised Distributor would be eligible to get a Rs 6,000 cashback if they make the purchase using an HDFC Bank card. Moreover, using an HDFC Bank card for purchasing iPhone 13 Pro or iPhone 13 Pro Max will make them eligible for a cashback of Rs 5,000. Apart from this, some select retail outlets will also carry additional exchange discounts.

Apple is also offering trade-in benefits, allowing users exchanging iPhone 8 or later models for the iPhone 13 to get a discount of up to Rs 46,120 via the Apple website. Flexible monthly installment plans are also available on Apple website for customers.

Apple iPhone 13 lineup: Specs and features

All the four models have been fitted with A15 Bionic SoC, and will be shipped with iOS 15. The phones will also have TrueDepth Camera system in the front for Face ID and selfies, and smaller notches. While the 6.1-inch iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 Pro phones have been fitted with Super Retina XDR OLED display having a 1,170×2,532 pixels resolution, the iPhone Pro Max as a 6.7-inch Super Retina XDR OLED display with a 1,284×2,778 pixels resolution. iPhone 13 Mini on the other hand has a 5.4-inch Super Retina XDR OLED display having a 1,080×2,340 pixels resolution.

A key highlight of the iPhone 13 Pro models is the ProMotion technology having 120Hz refresh rate.

While iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 Mini have a dual rear camera setup with 12MP ultra-wide shooter and 12MP wide-angle shooter. iPhone 13 Pro and Pro Max have an additional 12MP telephoto shooter and a LiDAR scanner.

iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 Mini have three storage variants, starting from 128GB and going to 512GB. The iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max on the other hand begin with 128GB, but mark the first iPhones to have a whopping 1TB GB, which is the top-end model of the phones.