Zomato’s FY20 losses swell 330% while revenue jumps 84% ahead of likely IPO in 2021

Online food ordering company Zomato, which is preparing itself for an IPO in the first half of 2021, has reported a staggering 330 per cent jump in its losses for the financial year (FY) 2019-20 while its revenue increased 84 per cent from the preceding FY. Swiggy’s arch-rival Zomato, led by Deepinder Goyal, saw losses mounting from Rs 570 crore in FY19 to Rs 2,451 crore amid 48.8 per cent increase in expenses from Rs 3,109 crore to Rs 4,627 crore during the said period, according to the regulatory filings sourced from business intelligence platform Tofler. On the other hand, the company, backed by Alibaba’s Ant Financial, Tiger Global, and others, managed to push its revenues up from Rs 1,350 crore in FY19 to Rs 2,485 crore in FY20.

