After Zomato, Swiggy will now also deliver McDonald’s to your home; check launch offer

McDonald’s has now collaborated with Swiggy for its door to door food delivery.

After partnering with food aggregator Zomato just over a month ago, McDonald’s has now collaborated with Swiggy for its door to door food delivery. While the partnership will be operational only in the North and East India, “Swiggy will allow McDonald’s to reach out to new customers, offering additional growth potential for its business,” Swiggy said in a statement. Swiggy will deliver from 125 McDonald’s restaurants in North and East India. As a part of the launch offer, Swiggy is also extending a 30% discount on food orders, it said. The QSR chain had also recently partnered with Zomato to expand food business.

Delivery is one of the crucial growth drivers for QSR chains and restaurants. “Delivery provides us a way to both attract new customers and regain customers who have not ordered from us for a while. It also enables us to service and win over those customers who are seeking convenience in this increasingly fast paced world,” Robert Hunghanfoo, Head, Connaught Plaza Restaurants Pvt. Ltd, said. McDonald’s North and East operations are overseen by Connaught Plaza Restaurants Pvt Ltd.

Also Read: Behind McDonald’s promising growth: Why quick service restaurants will mushroom in India

Meanwhile, the QSR segment in India is witnessing a healthy growth level. The western fast-food chains are especially exhibiting promising growth rate in India and it is expected that they will continue their growth trajectory. McDonald’s has clicked with the Indian audience because of customer retention owing to affordable meals, an HDFC Securities report said recently. The company sources 95% of its products from local areas, thus saving up on costs. McDonald’s has also focused on network expansion, innovation, premiumisation and diversification into segments of the future and the same has helped it become one of India’s fastest-growing QSR players in the country.