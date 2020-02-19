Kalanithi Maran TN’s richest with net worth of Rs 19,000 cr; Zoho’s Radha, Sekar take next 2 spots: Report

Kalanithi Maran

With a net worth of Rs 19,100 crore, media baron Kalanithi Maran of Sun TV Network has topped the Tamil Nadu state list of IIFL Wealth Hurun India Rich List 2019.

Maran was ranked 43rdon the pan-India IIFL Wealth Hurun India Rich List 2019, released in September.

Sun TV Network operates satellite television channels in Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam, airs FM stations across India and owns the SunRisers Hyderabad cricket franchise of IPL. On the state list, Maran was followed by Vembu Radha (Rs 9,900 crore) and Vembu Sekar (Rs 7,300 crore), of privately held Zoho, in the second and third place, respectively.

Hurun Report India and IIFL Wealth released an analysis of the richest Tamilians from the 2019 rich list on Tuesday. Five individuals on the national list hailed from Tamil Nadu, while the cumulative wealth of resident Tamilians stood at Rs 1,38,400 crore.

The number of billionaires (in terms of dollars) from the state rose from one to five. Zoho, Pothys and Hatsun Agro contributed new billionaires to Tamil Nadu, according to the report.

The Amalgamations Group contributed the highest number of individuals – six — from a single organisation in the state. Chennai was the preferred choice of residence for 62% of the individuals from TN featured on the list. Seven women from the state featured on the list.

The cumulative wealth of Tamilians on the list registered a 3% increase against last year.

With a wealth of Rs 7,100 crore, Sadayandi Moopanar and family of Pothys ranked fourth in the state and 125th overall. On the list, 34 hail from Chennai, 12 from Coimbatore, four from Tirupur, and three from Salem.

In terms of number of individuals on the list, textile accounts for 16% of the richest in TN, followed by automobile and auto components, the report added.

In the pan-India edition of IIFL Wealth Hurun India Rich List 2019, 953 individuals across 41 industries were featured. Cumulative wealth for this year showed an increase of 2% compared with last year while average wealth showed a decline of 11%. Around 344 individuals or more than a third of this year’s list witnessed wealth reduction and another 112 failed to meet the cut-off of `1,000 crore –- that is almost half of last year’s list. The number of individuals on the list, however, has grown by 181% since the Hurun India Rich List 2016.