  • MORE MARKET STATS

India’s coal import drops 12 % to 181 MT in Apr-Jan

By: |
February 28, 2021 1:12 PM

During April-January 2020-21, non-coking coal import was at 119.84 MT as compared to 140.65 MT in the same period a year ago.

The company had imported 204.55 MT of coal in April-January period of the previous fiscal year.

India’s coal import registered a drop of 11.59 per cent to 180.84 million tonnes (MT) in the first 10 months of the ongoing fiscal.

The company had imported 204.55 MT of coal in April-January period of the previous fiscal year, according to provisional data compiled by mjunction services.

Related News

mjunction — a joint venture of Tata Steel and SAIL — is a B2B e-commerce company and also publishes research reports on coal and steel verticals.

However, India’s coal imports in January increased to 20.05 MT as against 18.67 MT in year-ago period, it said.

Commenting on the coal import trend, mjunction MD and CEO Vinaya Varma said, “There was a drop in January volumes as compared to the previous month (December). This was mainly due to the firmness in seaborne prices. While there is steady demand in the market, the import trend will largely depend on the movements in international prices, freight rates and also domestic supply.”

Coal import was, however, 7.4 percent higher in January 2021 as compared to 18.67 MT in the year-ago period.

Of the total imports in January 2021, non-coking coal was at 12.77 MT, while coking coal import was 5.62 MT.

During April-January 2020-21, non-coking coal import was at 119.84 MT as compared to 140.65 MT in the same period a year ago.

Coking coal import was recorded at 39.16 MT, lower than 41.15 MT imported during the same period a year ago.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

  1. Home
  2. INDUSTRY
  3. India’s coal import drops 12 % to 181 MT in Apr-Jan
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1JNPT, Deendayal ports offer discounts on vessel, cargo charges to boost trade at Chabahar port
2Discoms’ outstanding dues to power gencos rise nearly 24pc to Rs 1.36 lakh crore in Dec
3Bill Gates reveals why he prefers Android over iPhone on Clubhouse