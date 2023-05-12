Cipla posts Q4FY23 profit at Rs 370.70 crore, misses estimates; revenue at Rs 5739.30 crore

Cipla clocked revenue from operations at Rs 5739.30 crore, up 9.1 per cent from Rs 5260.33 crore in the fourth quarter of FY22.

Cipla on Friday posted net profit for the fiscal fourth quarter at Rs 521.51 crore. Image: Reuters

Pharma major Cipla on Friday posted net profit for the fiscal fourth quarter at Rs 521.51 crore, up 40.7 per cent from Rs 370.70 crore in the same quarter last year. The pharmaceutical company missed CNBC TV 18 poll estimates of Rs 773.7 crore. It clocked revenue from operations at Rs 5739.30 crore, up 9.1 per cent from Rs 5260.33 crore in the fourth quarter of FY22. The Board also recommended the payment of a final dividend of Rs 8.50 per equity share of the face value of Rs 2 per equity share for the financial year ended March 31, 2023.

