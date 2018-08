Kotak Mahindra Bank announced the launch of UPI 2.0 Hackathon in partnership with Nasscom and iSPIRT. (Reuters)

Kotak Mahindra Bank announced the launch of UPI 2.0 Hackathon in partnership with Nasscom and iSPIRT. The Kotak UPI 2.0 Hackathon is designed to motivate participating start-ups, fintechs and students to challenge the status quo and design innovative solutions encompassing merchant and enterprise payments on the newly launched UPI 2.0 platform.