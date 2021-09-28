Federal Bank launches contactless credit card

The card comes with the lowest annual percentage rate, starting at 5.88% per annum, the bank said.

Federal Bank on Monday launched the ‘Federal Bank RuPay Signet’ contactless credit card in association with the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) .

Virtually launching the card, Shalini Warrier, the bank’s executive director & business head- retail, said, “Federal Bank has, yet again, ensured that the mantra of ‘Digital at the fore, human at the core’ comes to life via this latest offering, the RuPay credit card.

This card is also a symbol of our strong partnership with NPCI, an entity known for innovation in the retail payments space.” The card comes with the lowest annual percentage rate, starting at 5.88% per annum, the bank said.

Praveena Rai, COO, NPCI, said, “… This card has significant potential to attract new-age customers as it has a complete package of benefits suiting their lifestyle backed up with an innovative cashback scheme. At NPCI, for RuPay, we continue to work towards offering a delightful and contactless shopping experience to all our customers. We also believe our association with Federal Bank will provide a wider penetration of RuPay contactless cards in the country.”