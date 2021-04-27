  • MORE MARKET STATS

Banks to remain closed for up to 12 days in various states in May 2021; check full list here

By:
April 27, 2021 11:55 AM

Banks in India will remain shut for up to 12 days in May 2021, including weekends and festivals.

Bank holidays in May 2021, Eid ul fitr, RBIAccording to the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), banks in most of the states will remain closed on May 14, 2021, on account of Eid-UI-Fitra. Image: Reuters

Banks in India will remain shut for up to 12 days in May 2021, including weekends and festivals. Only the gazetted holidays are observed by banks all over the country. According to the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), banks in most of the states will remain closed on May 14, 2021, on account of Eid-UI-Fitra. In May, banks including the public sector, private sector, foreign banks, cooperative banks and regional banks, will observe holidays on May 1, May 7, May 13, May 14 and May 26 on account of Labour Day, Jumat-ul-Vida, Id-Ul-Fitr, Akshaya Tritiya and Buddha Pournima, respectively. Banks will not be closed for all 5 days for all states as holidays vary from state to state. The list of holidays given below has been notified by RBI under the Negotiable Instruments Act.

Festivals in May 2021

1 May 2021- Maharashtra Din/May Day (Labour Day)
7 May 2021- Jumat-ul-Vida
13 May 2021- Ramzan-Id (Id-Ul-Fitr) (Shawal-1)
14 May 2021- Bhagvan Shree Parshuram Jayanti/Ramjan-Eid (Eid-UI-Fitra)/Basava Jayanti/Akshaya Tritiya
26 May 2021- Buddha Pournima

Weekend holidays in May 2021

2 May 2021- Weekly off (Sunday)
8 May 2021- Second Saturday
9 May 2021- Weekly off (Sunday)
16 May 2021- Weekly off (Sunday)
22 May 2021- Fourth Saturday
23 May 2021- Weekly off (Sunday)
30 May 2021- Weekly off (Sunday)

Banks to remain open on May 1,7,13,14 and 26 in these states

Banks across Agartala, Ahmedabad, Aizwal, Bhopal, Bhubaneshwar, Chandigarh, Dehradun, Gangtok, Jaipur, Jammu, Kanpur, Lucknow, New Delhi, Raipur, Ranchi, Shillong, Shimla, and Srinagar will remain functional on May 1. Except for banks in Jammu and Shimla, banks in all the states will remain open. On May 13, only banks in Belapur, Jammu, Kochi, Mumbai, Nagpur, Srinagar and Thiruvananthapuram will observe a holiday. While on May 14, banks in most of the states will remain closed, barring states such as Belapur, Jammu, Kochi, Mumbai, Nagpur, Srinagar and Thiruvananthapuram. Similarly, on Buddha Pournima (May 26), banks in Ahmedabad, Aizwal, Bengaluru, Bhubaneshwar, Chennai, Gangtok, Guwahati, Hyderabad, Imphal, Jaipur, Kochi, Panaji, Patna, Shillong and Thiruvananthapuram will remain functional.

Stock Market

