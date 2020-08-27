Yogi Adityanath govt razes illegal property owned by Mukthar Ansari, demolition expenses to be recovered from him

Illegal property owned by Mukhtar Ansari in Lucknow demolished.

The Lucknow Development Authority has demolished the property of gangster-turned-politician Mukthar Ansari in Dalibagh colony in the state capital. Reports said that two illegal residential towers were demolished. They were owned by Ansari.

The demolition drive was carried out in the presence of police. The 57-year-old Mau MLA is currently languishing in jail.

The local administration in a statement said that an FIR will be filed soon in connection with the case. Besides, it said that since the building was illegal, expenses incurred in the demolition would be recovered from Ansari.

“Expenses of demolition will be recovered from him (Ansari). Responsibility of officials under whom this illegal construction took place will be fixed,” the Lucknow administration added.

The administration deployed heavy JCB machines to pull down the illegal property. Heavy police deployment was seen at the site to prevent any potential law and order issue.

Ansari is currently a BSP member. This is his fifth term in the Legislative Assembly from Mau since 1996. In 1996 he won on a BSP ticket and then twice as an independent candidate in 2002 and 2007. He floated his own political party Quami Ekta Dal and won in 2012. He merged the Quami Ekta Dal with the BSP ahead of the 2017 Uttar Pradesh Legislative elections.