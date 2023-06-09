The Delhi Police has informed a court that no offence of hate speech is made out against protesting wrestlers Vinesh Phogat, Bajrang Punia and Sakshi Malik. The Delhi Police made the submission in a plea that sought the registration of an FIR against the protesting wrestlers for levelling “false allegations” against Wrestling Federation of India chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh.

According to the Delhi Police, the complainant had alleged that the wrestlers raised slogans against Prime Minister Narendra Modi at Jantar Mantar and said that fell under the category of hate speech. “…It is evident that they threatened to kill the Hon’ble Prime Minister of India,” the complainant said.

In its Action Taken Report (ATR) filed by the court, the Delhi Police, however, said that the video provided by the complainant does not show the wrestlers raising slogans, and no offence of hate speech is made out.

“From the contents of the complaint and video clip provided by the complainant no cognizable offence of hate speech is made out. The protester wrestlers Sh. Bajrang Punia, Ms. Vinesh Phogat, and other wrestlers are not seen raising any such slogan in this clip,” the police said in its report, urging the court to dismiss the plea filed by one Bam Bam Maharaj Nauhatiya, who claimed to be the national chief of ‘Atal Jan Party’.

The development comes just two days after the Centre reached out to the protesting wrestlers who held meetings with Union Home minister Amit Shah and later with Sports minister Anurag Thakur. The wrestlers later rejoined their duties and suspended their protest till June 15 following assurances from the central government.

According to the Sports minister, the wrestlers were assured that the Delhi Police will file a chargesheet in the case against Wrestling Federation of India chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh by June 15.

The wrestlers have been protesting against Brij Bhushan seeking action against him over allegations of sexual harassment over several years.