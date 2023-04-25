‘Worry about Bihar’: Prashant Kishor’s ‘langdi sarkar’ dig at Nitish Kumar amid Opposition unity push

A day after Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar’s meeting with his West Bengal counterpart and Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav, political strategist Prashant Kishor on Tuesday took a dig at Kumar’s calls for Opposition unity referring to the example of former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu’s attempt in 2019 elections.

Addressing the media during the Jan Suraj Yatra, Kishor said, “In 2019, former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu played the role that Nitish Kumar is trying to play. Nitish Kumar has 42 MLAs, it is a ‘langdi sarkar’ (handicapped government), while in Andhra Pradesh, Naidu was in majority. Even he was touring India. But what was the result? He lost in Andhra Pradesh. So, Nitish Kumar should worry about Bihar.”

“The party which has ‘zero’ MPs is deciding who will be PM of the country. His party has no hold and now he is trying to unite other parties,” added Kishor.

#WATCH | On Bihar CM Nitish Kumar meeting several opposition leaders for 2024 election, Prashant Kishor talks about Former Andhra Pradesh CM N Chandrababu Naidu's attempt to unify Opposition in 2019 elections.



He further said "Nitish Kumar has 'langdi sarkaar' & must worry… pic.twitter.com/krLS1aASCR — ANI (@ANI) April 25, 2023

Further, taking a swipe at Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav, Kishor said that Tejashwi, who had promised 10 lakh jobs, would not have got a job himself had he not been the son of Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav.

The ace political strategist said, “Tejashwi Yadav talked about providing 10 lakh jobs in the first cabinet meeting itself…Everyone knows he cannot give 10 lakh jobs. If he was not Lalu ji’s son, he would not have got a job himself. If Tejashwi Yadav was not the son of Lalu Prasad Yadav, what job would he have got in the country?”

Also Read Mamata Banerjee requests Nitish Kumar for Opposition meet In Bihar

Kishor said the deputy CM should also seek an apology for “lying” about providing jobs.

Nitish, who is meeting various opposition leaders in an attempt to bring all of them on a single platform, said that talks are underway for Opposition parties to come together.

“We have held talks, especially about the coming together of all parties and making all preparations ahead of the upcoming Parliament elections. Whatever will be done next, will be done in the nation’s interest,” the CM said.