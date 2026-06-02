The Centre has appointed senior IAS officer Lokhande Prashant Sitaram as the new Chairperson of the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE), shortly after the transfer of CBSE Chairman Rahul Singh and Secretary Himanshu Gupta amid controversy surrounding the board’s On-Screen Marking (OSM) system.

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The appointment comes at a time when the CBSE has been facing scrutiny over complaints related to the digital evaluation process used in Class 12 examinations, including allegations of answer-sheet mismatches and technical glitches.

Who Is Lokhande Prashant Sitaram?

According to an order approved by the Appointments Committee of the Cabinet, Lokhande Prashant Sitaram is a 2001-batch AGMUT cadre IAS officer currently serving as Additional Secretary in the Department of Home under the Ministry of Home Affairs.

He will succeed Rahul Singh, a 1996-batch Bihar cadre IAS officer, who has been transferred as Additional Secretary in the Department of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare under the Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare.

Sitaram has been appointed as CBSE Chairperson in the rank and pay of Additional Secretary.

An engineering graduate, he holds a Bachelor in Mechanical Engineering from Pune University and a Postgraduate Diploma in Industrial Engineering from NITIE Mumbai.

Over his administrative career, he has served in several key positions, including Joint Secretary, Director, Deputy Secretary, Private Secretary, Counsellor, Deputy Commissioner and Secretary. He has also received the State Award (Gold) for Meritorious Service on two occasions.

The government has simultaneously appointed senior bureaucrat Varun Bhardwaj as the new Secretary of CBSE.

Probe Underway Into OSM Procurement and Evaluation System

The leadership changes come amid growing concerns over the implementation of CBSE’s On-Screen Marking system, which has been under criticism from students and parents following allegations of discrepancies in the evaluation process.

To examine the matter, the government has constituted a one-member inquiry committee to investigate issues related to the procurement of services for the OSM platform.

The panel will be headed by S. Radha Chauhan, Chairperson of the Capacity Building Commission. The committee has been empowered to seek assistance from officials across departments while conducting its inquiry.

The investigation is expected to focus on the procurement process, vendor selection procedures and operational issues linked to the digital evaluation platform, which has faced allegations of technical failures and concerns regarding transparency.

Report Expected Within One Month

Officials said the committee has been asked to submit its report within one month.

The findings are expected to play a key role in determining whether any procedural lapses occurred in the procurement and implementation of the OSM system and whether further corrective measures are required.

With a new leadership team taking charge and an inquiry underway, the CBSE is expected to face continued scrutiny as authorities seek to address concerns surrounding the Class 12 evaluation process and restore confidence in the board’s examination system.