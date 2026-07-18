Having emerged over 9,000 years ago in Mexico, corn has more versatility than we give it credit for. Consumed on the cob, in soups, as polenta or tortillas globally, in India corn transforms into a winter crispy-soft makki ki roti, a delicate pankhi or kees from Madhya Pradesh, a creamy barfi or simply as the tempting bhutta on every street corner.

Chef Anahita Dhondy’s cinnamon sugar-dusted Mexican polenta cake is served with savoury bacon, fresh berries and a drizzle of maple syrup. Included in her latest book, The Grain Kitchen, published by HarperCollins, the recipe sits alongside several others based on the grains we eat. COOKING TIME: 15 MINUTES SERVES: 2-3 INGREDIENTS 1 tube of polenta, cooked, cut into 8-10 slices 1 tbsp olive oil 8-10 berries of choice 6-8 strips bacon, cooked and drained Maple syrup, for drizzling Cinnamon, for dusting Powdered sugar, for dusting METHOD Heat the olive oil in a pan over medium heat. Cook each polenta slice for 3-4 minutes on each side, until browned and crisp.

On a flat plate, combine the sugar and cinnamon. Once the polenta cakes are cooked and still warm, flip them in the cinnamon sugar mix so they are coated well on both sides.

Serve the polenta cakes immediately with the bacon, fresh berries, and a drizzle of maple syrup.