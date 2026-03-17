The CPI(M)-led Left Front has released its first list of 192 candidates for the upcoming West Bengal Assembly Elections 2026. The names include a mix of experienced leaders and new faces. Left Front chairman Biman Bose said the second list is expected to be announced in the next few days.

Out od the 192 candidates in the first list, one notable name that has emerged, is of Sabina Yasmin, whose nine-year-old daughter Tamanna Khatun was killed in Kaliganj bomb blast last year, according to a report by The Indian Express.

Who is Sabina Yasmin?

Sabina Yasmin, who has been nominated by the CPI(M) from the Kaliganj constituency in Nadia district, may be relatively new to state-level politics, but she has quickly emerged as a powerful face of the Left Front’s campaign against political violence.

Her entry into politics is closely linked to a personal tragedy that drew national attention in June 2025. After losing her daughter, Sabina Yasmin turned into a strong voice seeking justice. She openly confronted senior police officials and the state administration, demanding a CBI probe and the arrest of the “masterminds” behind the attack, according to a report by The Hindu.

Sabina Yasmin’s daughter killed in blast last year

Her daughter, Tamanna Khatun, a Class 4 student, was killed in a crude bomb explosion near their home in Mulundi village under the Kaliganj Assembly constituency in Nadia district on June 23, 2025. The incident happened just hours after the by-election results were announced, in which a Trinamool Congress candidate had won.

Tamanna was found seriously injured on the verandah of her house and later died. Locals claimed that crude bombs were thrown during a TMC victory procession and that the attack may have been aimed at the home of a CPI(M) supporter, according to a report by The Indian Express.

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While announcing the candidates, Biman Bose said the Left Front has prioritised women this time. He also noted that tickets have been given to Scheduled Caste candidates in general seats.

In the first list, several senior leaders such as Sujan Chakraborty, Md Salim, Srijan Chakraborty and Shatarup Ghosh were missing. “Salim and Sujan may not make it to the list. Shatarup and Srijan have expressed their willingness to contest the Assembly elections,” The Indian Express quotes a senior CPI(M) leader, as saying.