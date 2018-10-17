WATCH: History-sheeter shot dead inside crowded Durga Puja pandal in Allahabad

In a shocking incident reported from Uttar Pradesh’s Allahabad, a history-sheeter was shot dead by unidentified assailants inside a crowded Durga Puja pandal on Tuesday evening. According to police, the incident took place in Rajapur colony of Allahabad which falls in the jurisdiction of Cantt police station. The deceased man has been identified as Neeraj Balmiki.

The murder was caught on camera. Visual shows at least three to four attackers opening fire and hurling a bomb on Neeraj when the pandal was crowded with devotees.

Clad in a black t-shirt and a red cap, a man enters the pandal and meets Neeraj who was sitting with a few people at one side inside the pandal. After a few seconds, the man pretends to leave. However, as soon as he turns, he pulls out his pistol and fires on Neeraj. Two more persons waiting near the crime scene also joined the first attacker and opened fired on Neeraj. One of them also hurled a bomb on Neeraj.

Watch video:

One attacker also suffered injuries in the incident but he managed to escape after killing Neeraj. Visuals show that Neeraj tried to resist but he failed and fell on the ground.

When Neeraj was rushed to a hospital, he was declared brought dead by the doctors. Police said that Neeraj was a history-sheeter and also the president of the Durga Punja Samiti.

Brijesh Shrivastava, SP City, “There are many cases against him (Neeraj). He was released from the jail very recently. We are in the process of gathering CCTV footage and evidence. Police will crack the case and arrest the culprits soon.”