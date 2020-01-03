Veer Savarkar’s grandson claims Uddhav Thackerey refused to meet him

Ranjit said that case must be filed against several people, including Rahul Gandhi and Congress Seva Dal for levelling allegations against his grandfather Veer Savarkar. (ANI)

Veer Savarkar’s grandson Ranjit Savarkar on Friday said that Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray refused to meet him. Ranjit said that he had gone to meet over certain allegations levelled by Congress against Veer Savarkar but Uddhav Thackerey did not have a minute to talk. “I came to meet CM; I had sent several requests for an appointment but I could not meet him today. He didn’t have a minute to talk to me even when it’s about Savarkar ji’s respect. I am highly disappointed. It is an insult to Savarkar ji,” Ranjit Savarkar was quoted as saying by ANI.

Ranjit said that case must be filed against several people, including Rahul Gandhi and Congress Seva Dal for levelling allegations against his grandfather Veer Savarkar. His demand comes a day after Congress-affiliated Seva Dal questioned Savarkar’s patriotism and insinuated he was in a physical relationship with Nathuram Godse.

On Thursday, Seva Dal distributed a Hindi book titled “Veer Savarkar, Kitne ‘Veer’? at a training camp in Madhya Pradesh. Following this, Maharashtra BJP chief Chandrakant Patil hit out at the Congress and said that “it does not have the strength and capacity to confront the thoughts of Savarkar so they are stooping this low to level such allegations”.

Uddhav Thackeray’s Shiv Sena is a part of the coalition government formed with Congress and NCP. The Sena and Congress have different views on Veer Savarkar’s contributions to India’s freedom movements. Sena believes that Savarkar was a freedom fighter but Congress always questioned his contributions. Recently, Rahul Gandhi insulted Savarkar by referring to mercy petitions and said that his name was not ‘Rahul Savarkar’. The BJP hit back at Gandhi saying he can never be Savarkar even if he tries a hundred times.