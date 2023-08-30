UP bus conductor, suspended for allowing passengers to offer namaz, found dead

Nearly three months after an Uttar Pradesh Road Transport Corporation (UPSRTC) bus conductor was suspended for allegedly halting a bus allowing two Muslim passengers to offer namaz in Bareilly, he was found dead on the railway tracks near his native village in Mainpuri district in the wee hours of Monday, reports The Indian Express.

The deceased has been identified as Mohit Yadav (32), a resident of Nagla Kushali village. He is survived by his wife, four-year-old son and three brothers.

Mohit, a contractual employee, was working with the UPSRTC for nearly 10 years.

No suicide note have been recovered, while Mohit’s family claimed that he ended his life by jumping before a running train as he was under financial and mental stress for failing to get his termination revoked. His body was found in mutilated condition.

On June 3, the incident of the episode went viral on social media, following which action was initiated against Mohit and the bus driver KP Singh, who is a regular UPSRTC employee. Singh was put under suspension.

Speaking about the June 3 incident, Mohit’s cousin Tinku Yadav said that the bus was halted after some passengers requested to use the bathroom. In the meantime, two passengers started offering namaz. Based on the video of the incident, the authorities had taken action against the duo, neither was any explanation sought.

Tinku Yadav said that Mohit was undergoing depression as he could not get reinstated.

This was also reiterated by KP Singh, who said that when the bus reached neighbouring Rampur district, some passengers requested the bus to be halted so that they could use the washroom. Meanwhile, two passengers offered namaz on the roadside. The bus had halted for around three minutes at a place, Singh said.

Mohit Yadav’s wife Rinki said that due to the job loss, he was depressed and died by suicide. He was the eldest brother in the family, and he had responsibilities on his shoulders, she said.

On Sunday evening, Mohit left his home saying that he was going to meet his friend and purchase some goods from the market. His family was informed on Monday morning that his body was found lying near the railway tracks, around a kilometre from the family’s residence.

Police identified him through his belongings, including an identity card.

Government Railway Police (GRP) Mainpuri Station House Officer Arvind Kumar told IE that Mohit’s family has given in writing that he was killed as he came in contact with a train while crossing the track. An inquiry will be conducted into the matter, Kumar added.